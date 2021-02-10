Earlier this week, the St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin cleared two sheriff’s deputies of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man in Mountain Iron last in December. Rubin found deputies Matt Tomsich and Ryan Smith acted in self-defense while responding to a call last Dec. 5 and shooting Estavon Elioff five times in a wooded area, saying Elioff had fled law enforcement, withstood taser shots and held a knife which a deputy believed was a gun.
The decision against prosecuting the deputies came after two reviews. Vernon D. Swanum, a retired prosecutor with ties to St. Louis and Washington counties, reviewed the case from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Washington County Attorney Peter Orput then reviewed Swanum’s findings. “Both outside counsel conducted that the use of deadly force by both deputies was clearly necessary, justified and authorized under the law,” Rubin wrote in the press release Monday.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Robert Bennett, a Minneapolis-based attorney for Elioff’s family, said the decision was based on “a flawed investigation.” He noted that Rubin not only cleared the deputies but also said the shooting was justified. Bennett expected to obtain the BCA file within the next 30 days. He will review the case and determine whether he should pursue a wrongful death case against the county.
Bennett said “the investigation was hindered by the shooters,” since the deputies had provided written statements and not in-person interviews to BCA agents following the incident. The deputies waited for several weeks, he said, until giving interviews with agents. He questioned the validity of Swanum’s report and characterized his analysis of the shooting to be “infirm in judgement.” He also noted that the deputies did not wear body cameras and “none of the commands could be heard by radio traffic or none of the neighbor’s nearby” the scene.
In his report from Monday, Swanum described how an employee at L&M Fleet Supply in Mountain Iron called 911 on Dec. 5 to report a shoplifting incident and described the suspect as a “white male, in his 20’s, wearing a black jacket and sweatpants, and carrying a black duffel bag with some red on it.”
A sheriff’s deputy said they encountered Elioff at the scene. The young man apparently did not remove his hand from his jacket pocket and ran into the woods. Meanwhile, law enforcement said over the radio that Elioff “resembled the suspect” in a Virginia shooting incident the previous day, in which four shots were fired from a 9mm handgun at the occupant of a home before fleeing.
In Mountain Iron, law enforcement set up a perimeter around the woods, “believing that Estavon was dangerous and still possibly armed,” Swanum’s report reads. Smith, a K-9 handler, took the dog into the woods with Tomsich providing cover. Forty minutes and one mile into the search, the deputies found Elioff standing on a partially fallen pine tree about 6 feet off the ground with his back turned to the deputy, leaning on another tree, the report reads. The deputies said they gave “loud commands” for Elioff to show his hands and get on the ground, the report reads. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office does not own or use body cameras.
Tomsich said he stood near the tree and shot Elioff two times with the Taser but it had “little to no effect” on the man, the report reads. Smith said he saw Elioff turn and extend his hands toward Tomsich while holding a black object. “Believing this object to be a firearm, Smith hollered to his partner, Tomsich, ‘GUN, GUN, GUN.’” Smith said he tripped and fell and when he righted himself Elioff was still pointing in his direction. “Believing he was about to be fired upon, Smith fired his service pistol in the direction of Elioff,” the report reads.
Tomsich said he was preparing a third taser round, but stopped and reached for his service pistol when he reported hearing Smith’s calls about a gun, the report reads. “Deputy Smith then yelled, ‘Matt, he’s got a gun,’ at which point Tomsich aimed his duty pistol at the back of Estavon Elioff and began firing, although he had not personally observed a gun in Elioff’s hand.”
Swanum reported that Elioff was struck with five bullets and fell from the tree. Emergency responders administered aid, but by the time EMTs removed Elioff from the woods, he was dead.
An autopsy later reported that Elioff died of “multiple gunshot wounds.” Swanum’s report also noted that he had active methamphetamine in his blood. “Located at the scene of the shooting, right next to where Elioff had fallen from the tree was a folding knife that had been opened to a 90-degree angle,” the report read. “The blade of the knife was black.”
Rubin on Monday noted Elioff’s final actions: “A tragedy? Yes. Especially because indications point to young Elioff feeling caught, trapped and hopeless…and in all likelihood knowing that his gesture towards the deputies would force a professional response and cost him his life.”
On Tuesday, leaders of Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness of Northern Minnesota posted a letter saying “it was far from an unbiased investigation.”
VEMA co-founders Seraphia Gravelle and Nathaniel Coward wrote that “the picture Mark Rubin painted of Estavon and how he was feeling in those last moments, the implication that Estavon acted purposefully in a way that led to his death is nothing less than alarming and a gross representation of how people of color are villainized and criminalized in order to fit the narrative.”
In recent months, VEMA members have joined Elioff’s family in holding multiple protests on the Iron Range, denouncing the sheriff’s office for what they claim as another example of racial tensions in the region. (Both Tomsich and Ryan are white. Elioff was white and Hispanic; Swanum reported that law enforcement was given the description of a white male.)
Gravelle and Coward called attention to the fact that the deputies did not wear body cameras during the fatal shooting. “Imagine if the murder of George Floyd had not been recorded and shown publicly,” they wrote. “Would the investigation have gone the same way? Or would it have been conducted with the presumption of the officers’ innocence and honesty? What do you suppose that would have looked like?”
Jerry Burnes contributed reporting to this article.
