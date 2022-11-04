Mildre Quiroc poses inside the newly opened El Charro Mexican Bar and Grill which opened this week in Hibbing. Quiroc owns and operates the restaurant which also offers an American style breakfast menu with her husband.
The former Country Kitchen restaurant in Hibbing recently took on a new life and is now El Charro Mexican Bar & Grill with American Breakfast
Mark Sauer
Mildre Quiroc poses inside the newly opened El Charro Mexican Bar and Grill which opened this week in Hibbing. Quiroc owns and operates the restaurant which also offers an American style breakfast menu with her husband.
Mark Sauer
The former Village Inn Restaurant in Hibbing has taken on a second life after reopening as El Charro Mexican Bar and Grill under new owners this week.
Mark Sauer
The former Village Inn Restaurant in Hibbing has taken on a second life after reopening as El Charro Mexican Bar and Grill under new owners this week.
Mark Sauer
The former Village Inn Restaurant in Hibbing has taken on a second life after reopening as El Charro Mexican Bar and Grill under new owners this week.
HIBBING—A restaurant with a unique mix of an American breakfast and Mexican bar and grill under one roof has opened its doors in Hibbing.
El Charro Mexican Bar & Grill with American Breakfast opened on Oct. 31, at 2520 East Beltline, in the building that for decades had housed the Hibbing Country Kitchen.
“We provide an atmosphere that is happy, and an excellent product,” said owner Luis Garcia.
Luis and his wife, Mildre opened their first El Charro restaurant in 2018 in Ashland, Wis. They also own a Chequamegon Family Restaurant in Ashland.
The concept of serving American breakfast from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then offering a Mexican bar and grill from 3:30 to 10 p.m. under one roof is something the couple is trying for the first time with their new restaurant in Hibbing.
“We have an excellent breakfast—skillets, eggs, waffles, pancakes, omelettes—homemade, fresh every day,” Luis said.
The same holds true for the authentic Mexican cuisine at El Charro that is made fresh daily, he said.
Luis mentioned the tamales and chips and salsa as a couple of his favorites.
Their Mexican menu includes more than 20 different combos with a choice of small or large, a half dozen choices of burritos, a variety of enchiladas, tacos, seafood, soups, chicken dishes, Mexican favorites, appetizers, desserts and more.
Luis was born in Valhalla, Mexico, and grew up in Faribault, Minn. and Mildre is from Venezuela. The couple has three children, ages 18, 23 and 25, who help out with the business.
“We want to be part of the community,” Luis said. “We want to help out, and we want to provide jobs.”
Luis said they retained some of the employees from the Country Kitchen, while others left for other jobs.
Right now El Charro employs about 15 people, and is currently looking to hire additional wait staff, he said.
Luis said he grew up in the restaurant business, working in a Mexican restaurant owned by his parents. He also learned a lot about cooking from his family while growing up, he said.
“I’m used to work—I washed dishes, was a bus boy, and then a manager,” Luis said. “I know the skills to run a business.”
Luis said he and his family are excited about El Charro and being part of the local community, where they have purchased a house.
“We want to stay here, and be here a long time,”he said.
El Charro Mexican Bar & Grill with American Breakfast is located at 2520 E. Beltline in Hibbing offers dine-in, take-out and plans to soon be offering delivery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.