HIBBING—A restaurant with a unique mix of an American breakfast and Mexican bar and grill under one roof has opened its doors in Hibbing.

El Charro Mexican Bar & Grill with American Breakfast opened on Oct. 31, at 2520 East Beltline, in the building that for decades had housed the Hibbing Country Kitchen.

El Charro Mexican Bar & Grill with American Breakfast is located at 2520 E. Beltline in Hibbing offers dine-in, take-out and plans to soon be offering delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments