EVELETH — Rock Ridge officials closed the Eveleth-Gilbert High School on Monday after alleged threats were made toward students, but they expected to reopen the building for classes today.
School administrators were made aware of the threats early Monday morning and opted to cancel instruction for grades 9-12 to allow for an investigation by Rock Ridge Public Schools and the Eveleth Police Department.
“The investigation is continuing but we do not have any credible evidence that any students or staff are at any risk,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, in an afternoon email to parents. “If we had any credible evidence that any students or staff were at risk, we would continue to close the Eveleth-Gilbert High School.”
Eveleth Police Chief Jesse Linde said in a phone interview Monday that the threats appeared to be isolated in nature and were not aimed at the general student body or staff.
Some anonymous email addresses were used to send the threats through an apparent overseas host and Eveleth enlisted the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to backtrace the account holders. As of Monday evening, Linde said the department was still following leads and waiting on the BCA forensic team, which he added could “take a few days.”
This was the second time in a month that law enforcement has investigated alleged threats at the Rock Ridge district. More than a week ago, the Gilbert Police Department quieted rumors of an active shooter threat at the Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High, which were stirred by a number of social media posts, and prompted a brief lockdown of the school.
Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar said the rumors started from an incident outside the school where a 14-year-old male confronted a group of 12 year olds following a social media spat. He said school staff asked the older boy to leave, he did, and students did not report the presence of a gun.
There were fewer rumors circling Monday’s closure at E-G High School, but the incident still required the use of school and law enforcement resources, and could cause future consequences for those involved
“It is important to remember, and remind your children, that any threats made by anyone are taken seriously and can result in both several school consequences — if a student is involved — and legal consequences,” Schmidt wrote in the letter.
