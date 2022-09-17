Education fair returns Tuesday after hiatus

Representatives from dozens of regional colleges and universities filled the Mesabi Range College gym during a 2016 college fair. Area high school juniors and seniors will once again have the opportunity to ask questions and gather information from colleges when the fair returns to Virginia next week.

VIRGINIA — It’s been a few years since local students had the chance to shop post secondary schools — all in one place — in person.

But that opportunity is again just around the corner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments