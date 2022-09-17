Education fair returns Tuesday after hiatus

VIRGINIA — It’s been a few years since local students had the chance to shop post secondary schools — all in one place — in person.
But that opportunity is again just around the corner.
A free Minnesota Education Fair for all high school students and their parents is coming up at the Minnesota North College – Mesabi Range Virginia campus, set for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20.
The fair provides students and parents an opportunity to explore a variety of options for continued education and technical training after high school, said Carrie Hejda, an enrollment specialist on the Virginia campus and College In the Schools (CIS) coordinator.
Representatives from nearly 50 educational institutions will be available to answer questions and provide important information for post-high school planning.
Sponsored by the Minnesota Association for College Admission Counseling, the same group that hosts the successful National College Fair held in Twin Cities in the fall, the event is structured like a trade show and will include various displays from the institutions.
Students are free to peruse the displays and speak with admissions professionals.
Hejda said she expects more than 500 high school students to attend the education fair. “We haven’t had one in a couple years because of COVID. We are excited to see students back again.”
Often, high schoolers are limited on how many colleges they can visit, she said.
The education fair brings higher education schools to the students, where they “have an opportunity to gather information and literature, get on mailing lists, and ask important questions about finances, programming, housing, services and resources, and enrollment requirements.”
Selecting post-secondary options is often a stressful time for high schoolers. “It can be overwhelming for juniors and seniors to make those decisions,” Hejda said. “This is a great opportunity to get started.”
Students can then do further research on the higher learning institutions and plan visits to the schools that seem like a good fit.
Planning and research is beneficial to helping a student “make a good match,” she said.
Students attending the college fair can also save time by registering their information before the event at www.strivefair.com to create a personal barcode.
The barcodes — which are used in lieu of filling out inquiry cards — can be printed so reps can scan them at the fair. Information stored in the code includes a student’s name, email, high school, year of graduation and interests.
Hejda said she encourages students seeking further education to attend the fair. “It’s an excellent chance for high school students to begin planning for life after graduation.”
Students should contact their high school counselor for further information, she said.
The following institutions will be represented at the event: Alexandria Technical and Community College, Bemidji State University, Bethel University, Carroll University, Central Lakes College, Coe College, Concordia College, Crown College, Dunwoody College of Technology, Hamline University, Lake Superior College, Mayville State University, Minnesota North College, Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Minnesota State University Mankato, Minnesota State University, Moorhead, Minot State University, Model College of Hair Design, North Dakota State University, Northland Community & Technical College, Northwest Technical College, Ridgewater College, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Southwest Minnesota State University, St. Catherine University, St. Cloud State University, The College of St. Scholastica, University of Jamestown, University of Mary.
