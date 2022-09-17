CHISHOLM – Minnesota Discovery Center is the venue for the second of three Rural Town Hall meetings planned for this month.

Growing Good Gigs: Educating & Training a Creative Workforce is set for Sept. 21 in the pavilion at MDC. The event is free to attend but registration is required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments