CHISHOLM – Minnesota Discovery Center is the venue for the second of three Rural Town Hall meetings planned for this month.
Growing Good Gigs: Educating & Training a Creative Workforce is set for Sept. 21 in the pavilion at MDC. The event is free to attend but registration is required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a reception.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson, in a press release this past week, said MDC is grateful to have been selected to host this important discussion.
“Operating as a rural nonprofit possesses many challenges as well as unique opportunities and we look forward to sharing those experiences to help shape a stronger rural Minnesota,”Johnson said.
The Rural Voice series was developed by three Minnesota Initiative Foundations:Northland Foundation, Initiative Foundation and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, along with Compeer Financial.
The first meeting in the series is Rural Startup: Launching a Business in Greater Minnesota at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in St. Joseph. It concludes with Improving Patient Care in Rural Minnesota at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in Cannon Falls. All three of the town hall meetings will be live-streamed and recorded for broader distribution. Mayo Clinic Health System is a sponsor of the Rural Voice health care discussion.
Tony Sertich, President of the Northland Foundation said he’s looking forward to being a part of the discussion at MDC, focused on the workforce.
“For a long time the mantra was jobs, jobs, jobs — what it needed to be, but increasingly we need workers with the right skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and in some instances jobs that can be done anywhere in the world,” Sertich said on Thursday.
“A shift in focus from where are the jobs to where are the people to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow and what are the barriers,” he added.
Tim Penny, President and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation shared his views.
“The focus of these town halls is really to lend voice to our rural areas and to explore the benefits, challenges, and the opportunities that exist when living in rural communities,” Penny said. “We’re excited to hear from people who can educate and enlighten through their ideas and experiences.”
Kerri Miller, a talk show host for Minnesota Public Radio, is serving as moderator for the series, developed by three Minnesota Initiative Foundations: Northland Foundation, Initiative Foundation and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation — sister foundations for different geographic areas of Minnesota.
“When you bring citizens together who are deeply committed to their communities, you unleash dynamic conversations and create problem solving,” Miller said.
