A year ago, the future of East Range Academy of Technology & Science was uncertain.
But in a few months, students will be walking into a brand new building.
“We hope to be in the building in November,” Tara Lere, East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) director said. “It's been pushed back a little because of the lack of materials, but we've got the steel and that was the big part.”
The 14-year-old academy was evicted from its former school building in Progress Park between Eveleth and Virginia to make way for new Rock Ridge Public Schools campuses.
For a time, ERATS officials were unsure of the school's future.
“We didn't know where we were going to go,” Max Thieman, a former school employee and coordinator of the new building said. “And then Rockie called.”
Rockie Kavajecz, a Duluth and Wisconsin commercial land developer who's help lead projects in the Rock Ridge commercial area of Mountain Iron, heard of the school's plight along with brother-in-law Guy Rossato.
“Rockie saw the article about the school and Rockie said, 'Look what's going to happen to the school up in Virginia and Eveleth',” Rossato said. “I said, 'I've got an idea'.”
The two developers, along with family members of their Northward Properties LLC development firm, donated 4.14 acres of land adjacent to the Lake Country Power Mountain Iron Service Center for the new academy.
“We had thought about developing apartments back in there,” Rossato said. “But obviously we believe in schools and education and I thought this is an opportunity to get the school at Rock Ridge in Mountain Iron. It was really that they had the need and we had the opportunity. It's just a great cause.”
The new 24,000, energy-efficient square-foot building, will provide students with a modern, attractive learning space, school officials say.
Thirteen classrooms, a computer lab, large activity/gymnasium area, full kitchen, and a fireplace, are included.
Future plans are to build a greenhouse and a working solar photovoltaic system in partnership with Heliene, Inc., a Mountain Iron solar panel manufacturer.
The academy, a charter school, was founded in 2007 by local residents Amy Hendrickson and Cindy Thiel.
“They found a need and they named it East Range Academy of Technology and Science,” Lere said. “Since then it's kind of morphed into individualized learning.”
Like public schools, students attend free of charge.
Fifteen teachers at the school serve an average daily student membership of about 160, Lere said.
Students from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes and Cook to Cotton attend the school, she said.
In addition to traditional curriculum, the school offers personalized learning education for older students who are credit deficient, industrial technology, Indian education, environmental education, field trips, and E-sports.
“A lot of our students come to us for different reasons,” Lere said. “The main reason is that a traditional school did not work for them for whatever reason. And part of the reason is also the connections we have with them. Our staff has been fantastic in making personal connections.”
Many of the students are interested in environmental issues, Thieman said.
If there's anything these kids are interested in, it's environmental,” Thieman said. “It's very important to the kids. It's (the school) built with energy efficiency in mind. There are things we have done to enhance that, like the exterior of the building is an insulation system in itself.”
An overall goal is to build a carbon neutral building, Thieman said.
Northward Properties LLC, based in Duluth with offices in Eau Claire, Wis., is constructing the school. ERATS will buy the building.
“For them to have a new school is great,” Rossato said. “It's going to create more opportunities and excitement.”
The building will be named in honor of co-founder Thiel, who passed away of cancer in 2019.
“It's going to be the Cindy Thiel Building,” Lere said.
Until the new school opens, classes are being held in space at the Uptown Virginia mall.
