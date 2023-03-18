EVELETH—Eveleth-Gilbert High School senior Jake Bradach remembers his competitive nature surfacing as a young child while playing the board game Candy Land.
“I’ve always hated to lose,” he said. But being a “competitive person” for Bradach has been more about challenging himself than competing with or comparing himself to others, said the 17-year-old.
“I like to be the best I can be.”
Bradach has proven his excellence as a well-rounded student, recently selected as the Minnesota State High School League’s AAA (Academics, Arts and Athletics) Award male winner for Section 7A.
Commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, it honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher grade point average and who participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
Recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
Bradach will be among 32 Triple ‘A’ Award finalists honored this year during an on-court ceremony at the Class AA Boys Basketball State Tournament championship game March 25 in Minneapolis.
He was previously recognized at the Section 7A Boys Hockey championship game between Rock Ridge and Hermantown on March 1 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.
The statewide award winners—a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools—will be announced later this month; each will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
But the recognition as a finalist and a section winner already “means a lot,” Bradach said, adding that he takes pride in giving his all to everything he does. “Everything I do, I like to do well.”
Like fellow MSHSL award winner Ellie Norvich, a Virginia High School junior—who was recently named the League’s regional ExCEL Award (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) winner—Bradach has been involved in many activities during his high school career.
In the arts, he said, the senior has participated in speech, One Act theater, and choir. He has performed in four high school plays and two musicals and is also a part of a small auditioned group in choir that meets two to three times a week.
He has competed in State in many of those areas several times, along with in athletics, including cross-country and tennis, and recently started track. “Running is my main passion” athletically, but Bradach also plays pickleball “for fun,” and is a member of the Fishing Club.
All the while, he has maintained a 4.0 grade point average, and is a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society.
“Everything I do I enjoy,” he said, crediting that for a big part of his success—along with hard work and dedication. “In middle school I was not good at athletics and not a good speaker, but I trained and practiced.”
On the award application, Bradach wrote:
“Involvement in the arts, athletics, and academics has taught me skills that I will use for the rest of my life. Being a part of the arts has shown me how to: be a better speaker, be confident in myself, and be able to work with a diverse group of people. My directors and coaches in the fine arts have refined my speaking skills immensely, so now I have no problem speaking articulately and confidently in front of any group of people. There is also a lot of diversity within the fine arts, so I now have a better understanding of how to work with people that are different from me.
“Athletics has taught me a different set of skills including tenacity, teamwork, and goal setting. I will use the tenacity and goal setting to complete anything that is thrown at me. The team skills I have learned from athletics, along with working with a mixed crowd, will make me the best team member possible.
“Working hard in school to maintain high academics has given me a love for learning. If money wasn’t an issue, I would stay in college and learn as a job. Involvement in such a variety of activities, with a variety of people, has made me a well-rounded person. I am grateful for all of my teachers, coaches, and adults that haven given me these opportunities to grow as a person.”
Bradach added that he appreciates his parents, who have supported him as well.
English teacher Jill Clennon, who has worked with Bradach as his College in the Schools (CIS) teacher and NHS advisor, wrote on the application that “Jake has an approachable and friendly personality which draws students in. He often starts conversations with other students and displays general kindness toward others. Jake displays pride in his school through participation in class, extracurricular activities, sports, and school activities. The younger students see the enthusiasm Jake brings to everything he does and it encourages them to participate as well.”
Bradach, who will attend the University of Minnesota, said he values the Triple ‘A’ award because it focuses on honoring well-rounded students who are involved in arts and not just athletics. “I love singing. I appreciate the arts a lot.”
He plans to major in chemistry and minor in music, and is considering going into dentistry and possibly opening a local practice.
But no matter what, he will aim “to do my best.”
“I might not be as good as someone else, but I want to be the best I can be.”
And that’s his advice for other students.
“Do what you are interested in and be proud of what you are doing.”
