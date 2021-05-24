HIBBING — The tunes of Bob Dylan, complete with one-man harmonica accompaniment, filled the air outside the Hibbing High School on Saturday afternoon, as close to 100 people gathered to pay tribute to the school’s most famous graduate.
Lyrics to many of the iconic singer/songwriter’s songs will soon be etched into a rounded half-wall in front of the school near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Seventh Avenue East, also known as Bob Dylan Drive. The monument will also contain a bronze chair to complete the space’s intended purpose — a place where people can sit and “get to wondering” about the many ways Dylan’s musical career has influenced their lives.
Saturday’s event was the first official step in construction of the Hibbing Dylan Project’s public work of art.
Groundbreaking began with a selection of Dylan songs, including “Girl from the North Country,” and “Forever Young,” performed by Jamie Daniels, lead singer of the Dylan tribute band, Jack of Hearts.
The project’s chairwoman, Katie Fredeen, talked of the significance of Hibbing being the childhood home of Class of 1959 graduate Dylan, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016.
The nonprofit Hibbing Dylan Project was established shortly after it was announced that Dylan would be honored with that prestigious award. The project’s primary mission has been to create the public art installation that will provide a place in the community for students, residents, and fans to gather and contemplate the impact Dylan’s artistry has had on the global community for the past six decades.
Construction of the monument will continue through the summer and is expected to be complete by fall. A dedication ceremony is planned for Oct. 16.
Local sculptor Gareth Andrews was selected to create the songwriter’s chair, which will serve as the focal point of the Dylan tribute. Andrews, who grew up in northeastern Minnesota, traveled around the world before settling in Zim to raise his family with his wife, Carol.
Andrews’ public art installations include Virginia’s “Shoulder to Shoulder: Even the Fallen Stand Tall” at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, and Hibbing’s “Legacy of Learners,” which is installed outside the entrance to Hibbing Community College and was commissioned for HCC through Minnesota Percent for Art in Public Places. “Passing Torch,” a wall-hung memorial in bronze relief, can also be found at Essentia Health-Virginia. And “The Sawyer,” a steel sculpture in Rotary Park in Virginia, was a collaboration between Andrews and fellow sculptor, Byron Kesanen.
Fredeen noted that “when all is said and done,” the Dylan art installation will total about $100,000. The project is also slated to continue to support art and performing art curriculum at the school.
The group spent the past four and a half years fundraising and gaining permissions for the art piece. It received countless financial and in-kind donations. A generous anonymous donor and former Hibbing resident stepped in at the end of last year to ensure that all costs associated with completing this project would be covered and that the project could be completed by mid-October to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Nobel Prize announcement.
Scott Allision, a lifelong Hibbing resident and close friend of the donor, joined the Hibbing Dylan Project board as construction manager and advocate for the donor.
The street side of the wall will be constructed of the same brick and stone as the high school and will complement the building’s architecture, according to the project’s website.
The bronze chair will sit in the plaza’s center and face the school as “an open invitation for students to dream, wonder and aspire to carry on the tradition Dylan started in Hibbing.”
The tribute will also serve as a small open-air stage and amphitheater for the school, where poetry readings, speeches, and choir and band performances can be held.
Fredeen also stated Saturday “what a big deal this is for students and fans of Bob Dylan.” She spent much time researching Dylan’s writings and found he had a great “love for our community,” she said. Dylan also often offered in his writings compliments to other artists and musicians, she noted.
Allision acknowledged the many people who have put years of “hard work” on the project. They include: the project’s board; Dylan’s family; the Nobel Prize Committee; Craig Hattam, who conceptualized the project; the Hibbing School Board, the City of Hibbing; Architectural Resources In., of Hibbing; Max Gray Construction and its subcontractors; artist Gareth Andrews; Brad Kaspari, designer of the lyric panel; hundreds of project funders; and the Hibbing community and Dylan fans from throughout the world.
The groundbreaking also featured music by Hibbing highschooler Caroline Rue, and Megan and Jefferson Reynolds, members of the band, Sugar on the Roof, who sang Dylan and original songs.
The afternoon concluded with more music two and a half blocks south at Dylan’s childhood home, where he lived from 1948 to 1959.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.