MOUNTAIN IRON – Jay Sanders likes his new digs.
Sanders, a fourth-generation miner from Hibbing, deftly dug into the side of a huge overburden wall at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine at the controls of one the taconite plant's newly-refurbished electric shovels.
“I think it's positive,” Sanders, a United Steelworkers member said as the P&H shovel's huge 41-yard bucket scooped up another load of overburden. “Anytime the company invests in the place you are working is good.”
U.S. Steel on Wednesday took the wraps off the sixth giant electric shovel to be rebuilt in the last few years at its mine and iron ore pellet processing plant in Mountain Iron.
Since 2017, the Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker has spent more than $60 million rebuilding the six shovels. It also purchased two new electric shovels from Komatsu.
Employees of Komatsu Mining Corp.'s facility in Virginia, with help from Komatsu workers from Florida, Texas, and Canada, completed the rebuilds.
It took more than 110,000 man hours and an average of 50 people working at a time to rebuild the six shovels, according to Jim Thune, Komatsu Mining Corp. Group regional manager – Iron Range.
“The commitment to do what was done in this short period of time is huge,” Thune said of U.S. Steel. “It's an indicator that our future is bright here.”
Rebuilding the shovels reduces electricity usage and increases operating efficiency, Minntac Mine officials say.
“Using electric shovels that are powered by Minnesota Power as they meet their renewable energy requirements impacts us as we get power from them,” Chrissy Bartovich, U.S. Steel environmental director said. “As we rebuild and get more efficient, it gets less emissive and the more efficiency your equipment has in the fleet is less equipment you need to do the same amount of work.”
Minntac, along with other northeastern Minnesota taconite plants, are operating on 50 percent renewable energy supplied by Minnesota Power.
The rebuilt DC-powered shovels provide operators with more “creature comforts,” while also improving reliability, Mike Bakk, U.S. Steel reliability director said.
Combined with the two new shovels, U.S. Steel has spent more than $100 million in recent years on upgrading its Minntac Mine shovel fleet, Bakk said.
“They've updated a lot of stuff,” Bakk said of the rebuilt shovels. “They updated the cab, changed the electronics from analog to digital controls, electrical systems, operating and maintenance platforms, and changed all the major structural components.”
John Ward, Komatsu U.S. Operations director, said the rebuilds are an investment by U.S Steel in the region.
“When U.S. Steel invests in this type of machine, it's a long-term investment in the community,” Ward said. “Not only for our community, but for all our region around us that benefits from this project.”
Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
The facility can produce up to 16.3 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
Iron ore pellets are the raw material used to make steel.
To produce the pellets, about 60 to 62 million tons of overburden are removed annually, according to Jim Chacich, Minntac mine operations coordinator. About 49 million tons of crude ore is mined each year and processed, he said.
A 64,000 acre facility, Minntac has about 16,000 total acres of mine in its West and East Pits.
With the rebuilds, Minntac is operating a total of 13 shovels. Nine of the 13 are electric.
“We're expecting 15 plus years out of these rebuilds,” Bakk said. “We should be good on our rope shovel rebuilds for years.”
For operators like Sanders, the rebuilt electric shovels make his job easier.
“It's a lot faster,” Sanders said. “The controllers are different than what they used to be. But everything is at your fingertips. It's a lot smoother and everything is nice and tight. I have a nice place to eat my lunch (in the cab) and nice air conditioning and heat.”
