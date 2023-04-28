GILBERT—“Life’s a kaleidoscope wheel. Just enjoy the show. Love and peace.” That’s the message from longtime Iron Range drummer Brad Hall, who has a rare disorder called complex regional pain syndrome and will be guest of honor at a benefit this weekend in Gilbert.
The event to help defray Hall’s medical expenses is Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at The Ore House.
Hall, 51, was diagnosed with CRPS 15 years ago. Hall wrote in an email, “CRPS is a neurological disorder that exaggerates the sensation of pain. The disorder attacks the sympathetic nervous system, and the spinal cord cannot stop sending the pain signal to the brain and the autoimmune response system goes crazy.”
Hall said, “This benefit is 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday with musical instruments and memorabilia at a silent auction and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It’s been organized by Troy Carpenter (owner of The Ore House) and so many good and caring friends and it is humbling, overwhelming, with unsuspected emotions. It’s really a blessing. I want to express that I’ve had great encounters with so many specialists and case group experts. And my extraordinary girlfriend Lori (Salin) Mazzeo has made me want to rock and roll again, so life is wonderful.”
The band Ms. Mae Simpson plays at 9 p.m. Saturday. A rigatoni feed will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at The Ore House. Three bands will perform 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday—Honkytonks & Hangovers, Vitamin Brown, and Merchants of Swill.
Hall is the son of Robert “Bobby” and Mary (Gruden) Hall of Aurora. He is originally from Aurora and now lives in Cherry. Hall said, “I worked at LTV until shutdown and then worked as a driver, and then as sales rep for Bobby Norri at Norri Distributing until 2008. I have 2 spectacular kids Ethan and Allyson, who are doing fantastic in Texas. Their souls were probably saved by not getting the chance to get ‘hooked’ on playing their old man’s kit like I started!!” (Hall’s Bobby Hall played the drums in bands for decades.)
“I got brave one day when I was, I’m guessing 7, and sat on my dad’s drums sitting in the spare bedroom. Listening to his 8-tracks of Ricky Skaggs, Buck Owens, and TONS of Elvis. I started tapping away a bit. I found out I had good meter. So, my dad took notice and then voila! My somewhat excited father got my first gold starter kit from Joe Luoma, and the rest was a life of holy moly!” Hall wrote.
“My dad and my uncle Frank Gruden were in a band called Gravel together, and I would go with Mom and check them out. I even got up a few times and did some beats behind the crooning. For a then-VERY bashful child, I have not a clue why I wanted that. My world is a conundrum of humor.
“I was the drummer for my uncle Frank in many bands throughout my adult(ish) life such as The Gamblers, Frankie Kramer, Johnny Snidarich and the Bohunks, and the spirit of polka... Kramer’s Knights.” (Frank Gruden died at age 74 in 2017.)
“At 17 I played in Tinted Image and from there on with so many... Here’s just a few (chuckle)... Borderline, Rolando Brothers, Interlude with Jayne Mahovlich, Push80. Most bands I know the members on a personal level in some weird, cool way. I was also the bass player for Backseat Romeo with Dubba Kinney for our glorious Mesabi Community College days. Fun!
“I got back into drumming early last summer with Honkytonks and Hangovers after 11 years of healing and fighting this stuff.”
Hall was injured in 2007 and “experienced a unfavorable back surgery” that resulted in his being afflicted with CRPS.
Hall wrote, “I just stay upbeat. I have it body-wide now, and when I had a wound on my left foot for 5 years, my tissues underneath weren’t conducive to healing so I got a below-knee amputation in 2021. Fun. I got a CRPS flare during a Christmas gig at the epical Ore House last year, and my big toe and first ray of the right foot got infected, and I said, ‘Lost that.’ (The first ray is the segment of the foot composed of the first metatarsal and first cuneiform bones. The location of this joint is important as it intersects the transverse and medial longitudinal arches. This segment serves as a critical element in the structural integrity of the foot.)
“What is one to do? I learned so much about myself and I won’t complain about it. I put myself in other’s shoes while conducting life with friends and family. I like people. All people. There are reasons for everything that goes down, and challenges are meant to be tackled. It’s helped shape me mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and socially. Physically too because I’ve been using mobility devices and a prosthetic for a while.”
