GILBERT—“Life’s a kaleidoscope wheel. Just enjoy the show. Love and peace.” That’s the message from longtime Iron Range drummer Brad Hall, who has a rare disorder called complex regional pain syndrome and will be guest of honor at a benefit this weekend in Gilbert.

The event to help defray Hall’s medical expenses is Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at The Ore House.

