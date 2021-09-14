CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The driver in Monday’s fatal dump truck accident in Clinton Township has been identified as Randy Gary Gustafson of Grand Rapids, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

The 38-year-old was driving the dump truck northbound on Spirit Lake Road near the Virta Road West around 1:30 p.m. when the truck went off the road to the east and rolled over.

Gustafson, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

