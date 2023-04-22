Nordling

Local resident Dorothy McCarty Nordling is shown here in her younger years. She turns 100 today.

 Submitted photo

VIRGINIA—“Whoever thought I would live to be 100 years old. But here I am!!!! I have had a good life.”

That’s the exuberant message Dorothy Nordling typed on her computer Thursday evening and sent by email from her home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments