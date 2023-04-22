VIRGINIA—“Whoever thought I would live to be 100 years old. But here I am!!!! I have had a good life.”
That’s the exuberant message Dorothy Nordling typed on her computer Thursday evening and sent by email from her home.
Today, April 22, 2023, is her 100th birthday. Statistics show that about one in every 5,000 people in the United States is a centenarian—someone who’s 100 or more years old—and about 85 percent of them are women.
Nordling was born April 22, 1923, at the More Hospital in Eveleth to C.S. and Elizabeth McCarty. The family had six sons and three daughters. Nordling has one surviving sibling, her brother Bob McCarty of Virginia, a very active 90.
Her email continued. “I lived in Fayal Township. One side of Fayal Road was Fayal Township, the other side was Eveleth. I have good memories of growing up. There were many kids in the neighborhood, and we lived only a block from the grade school. The Jr. High School was only about 4 blocks from my house as was the Sr. High School as well. Of course, we walked to school all the time and it was quite cold during the winter months. Eveleth schools had very good reputation.
“Not many mothers drove a car and there was not more than one car per family like there is now. Only those who had to drive from Iron would have a family car. We had a skating rink about a block from our house, and that was a favorite after-school pastime. We had school choirs, and a church choir. We also had a Junior College which most of us attended after high school graduation. (She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1941.) My Dad was a warehouse foreman for the Oliver Iron Mining Company (U.S. Steel), my Mom was a housewife and mother to 9 children. I always referred to having 4 older brothers. I went to what was known as Duluth State Teachers College and earned a degree in K-Primary teaching. I taught in the Mountain Iron School District which included Leonidas, Parkville, and West Virginia schools.”
In a phone interview, Nordling said she taught school five years in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Those were the days when a married woman could not teach, but Nordling taught one year after she was married, as the school district was unable to find a replacement. She taught kindergarten in the morning in Parkville, then a school car would take her to the West Virginia school in the afternoon. She said she enjoyed teaching the kindergarteners.
“I just liked teaching little children,” she said.
Nordling’s husband William C. Nordling was with the accounting firm Nordling and Teller. “I was introduced to him at the Marmas Café by a mutual friend. More or less, we hit it off,” she said with a laugh. “I was married in 1948, and we had three boys—Craig, Bruce, and Brian.” (Craig and wife Beth, Bruce and former wife Shelly, and Brian and wife Julia.) Nordling has seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A number of years after her husband’s death, she was married to Stanley O’Koren until his death.
As to her long life, she said, “I try to be positive in my thinking most of the time. I have been active all my life. I didn’t sit around and was always doing something. I liked being a mother and was active in church, playing bridge and spending time at the cabin on Lake 14. I played piano but not very well. I have an organ that I play for my own enjoyment.”
Nordling enjoys doing word games and crossword puzzles.
She worked at the Virginia Hospital gift shop more than 20 years and enjoyed it. “People would come in and get a candy bar or a box of candy for people in the hospital,” she said.
Asked to comment on her longevity, Nordling said, “I feel very fortunate to have good health, no broken bones, I’ve been fortunate that way. As for advice on how to live a long life, she said, “The best way I can sum it up is to stay busy, active and involved. Live a normal life, not just sit around. I like to go out, like to play bridge, just keep busy. Now that I’m almost 100, I get ‘Meals on Wheels.’ I try to keep the house presentable.” She recently enjoyed a birthday party in the Cities where some family members live.
And asked to comment on today’s world and the high cost of living, she said, “You got that right! Everything is money. Things are so expensive. Everywhere you go, you better have your wallet.”
