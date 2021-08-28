DULUTH - With wildfire crews already spread thin across the northern half of state and drought conditions continuing, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service have announced several recreational and mechanized operation restrictions on state owned land and in the Superior National Forest until further notice.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, dispersed camping in state forests and backcountry camping in state parks will be closed in the northern portion of St. Louis County, and all of Lake, Cook and Koochiching counties, with the exception of the four designated backcountry sites at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park.
Land management activities on DNR-managed lands within these counties will also be restricted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The Forest Service closures went into effect Friday (Aug. 27).
“The extended, extreme wildfire season means we need to greatly reduce human activities that could spark a fire to help protect life and property,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR acting wildfire prevention supervisor, in a news release. “We are asking for residents, visitors and business owners to join us in this challenging fight to prevent and suppress wildfires in the face of persistent drought conditions.”
Dispersed camping is camping outside of a designated campground and is typically allowed in Minnesota state forests. It’s a fairly popular hobby for those who like to get a more wilderness adventure far from others, and don’t need any of the amenities you might find in a designated site - like bathrooms, water, trash cans, or picnic tables.
It’s also free.
But the cost of dealing with another wildfire is too high at the moment, DNR and Forest Service officials say, so they are asking people to refrain from setting up camp in the wild.
Crews are already battling blazes across the area, including the Greenwood fire, which has burned upwards of 26,000 acres since it started in the Isabella area on Aug. 15. There are nearly 500 firefighting personnel on the ground there alone.
Officials expect wildfire conditions in Minnesota continue to worsen and are now prompting restrictions on mechanized operations and dispersed camping, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Forest Services officials say closing camping outside of developed campgrounds reduces the possibility of search and rescue resources being diverted from firefighting operations, the need for emergency evacuations should additional wildfires occur, and the chance of illegal campfires.
Despite the current fire restrictions, there have been multiple reports of illegal campfires on the forest and several of those illegal campfires have caused small fires on the forest which divert resources away from priority fires.
“We understand the impact this summer’s fire situation and associated state and federal restrictions are having on local businesses, visitors, and residents,” said Forrest Boe, DNR Division of Forestry director, in the news release. “We don’t take these decisions lightly and, when conditions allow, we will ease restrictions. In the interim, we appreciate people’s support as we all work through this dangerous wildfire season together.”
Dispersed camping is not allowed in 18 state forests and backcountry camping is now closed in six state parks. More specific information can be found on the DNR’s wildland fire information webpage at their site www.dnr.state.mn.us
Land management activities are also be restricted on DNR-managed lands include any mechanized operation that could create a spark and result in a fire, such as:
• Harvesting trees and processing logs on the landing
• Mowing and clearing grass and brush
• Road grading
• Dressing (sharpening) road grader blades on hardtop roads
• Preparing land for tree, shrub, or grass planting (e.g. roller choppers, anchor chains, and rock rakes)
• Decorative top harvesting
• Blasting activities outside of a defined mine or pit
• Welding, using acetylene torches, or other devices with an open flame, to cut metal or rock
• Grinding metal and rock
• Parking vehicles and machinery in tall grass and vegetation
Exceptions to these restrictions include:
• Hauling cut forest products is allowed 24 hours a day.
• Equipment and gravel crushers working in a pit.
• Equipment used for the purposes of emergency response or fire suppression
Superior National Forest
Camping on Superior National Forest lands outside of developed campgrounds will be closed. Day use is allowed on the forest and most developed campgrounds (fee and non-fee) remain open to public use.
More information on specific closures can be found on the Forest Service website.
According to a Friday press release, forest officials made the decision to enact this closure in the interest of public safety as the forest continues to experience severe to extreme drought, high fire risk and multiple active fires.
Closing
This closure will be in place until it is safe to lift, forest resources are freed up from firefighting, and likely until the Arrowhead receives a season-ending rain or snow event.
The Superior National Forest is coordinating with the State of Minnesota, who will be implementing similar closures across the Arrowhead Region due to the challenging natural resource conditions.
In addition to this camping closure order, the Forest has several other closures in place for the Greenwood and John Ek fires. Developed campgrounds in those closure areas include McDougal Lake, Little Isabella, Iron Lake and Trails End campgrounds. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is also closed at this time and permits have been refunded through September 3.
There are also certain land management activities that will be restricted in Superior National Forest.
All equipment used on National Forest System lands must also have fire suppression equipment readily available on site at all times (e.g. fire extinguisher, water tank and pump, backpack pump can, etc.) or be in compliance with fire prevention/precaution measures specified by a timber or acquisition contract. A fire watch person shall remain on site and monitor for one hour after operations shut down for the day.
For a list of land management activities that are restricted to the hours of 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., see www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
