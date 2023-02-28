TOWER—When it comes to whitetail management in the state of Minnesota, there is no shortage of opinions.
On Thursday, deer hunters, landowners, and casual observers—all of which seem to have guesses, theories, assumptions and the answers as to why the population is where it is at any given moment—are invited to share those opinions with Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Managers across the state.
As part of its statewide deer management plan, the DNR has scheduled deer office hours in area wildlife offices that day as a way to encourage conversations about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public.
Jessica Holmes, Tower Area DNR Wildlife Manager, said the public open house at her facility just south of Tower off Highway 169, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“People are welcome to discuss general concerns about deer or upcoming hunting season changes; provide topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of; and learn about other engagement opportunities,” she said by email earlier this month.
The DNR has expanded office hours into “Talk About Wildlife” sessions so they can include deer, wildlife, habitat, hunting and other topics.
Talk About Wildlife sessions are conducted twice each year, once in the spring and once in summer.
If targeted times don’t work for individuals, they can reach out to an area wildlife manager at any time.
Holmes said she and her assistants haven’t planned anything formal for the day but will be on hand to talk anything deer and deer hunting.
She’s hoping to reverse a recent trend and hear from a lot of folks during the day-long session.
“Participation has been pretty low in the past which is why I would love to get the word out more and engage with local hunters. If folks are not able to make in person, they are welcome to call at any time 218-300-7860,” she said.
Information DNR officials gather Thursday will aid wildlife managers on setting quotas for this season’s hunting limits during meetings that are typically held in April.
“That is why public input is so valuable,” Holmes said.
Holmes knows the main concerns she will hear will be related to low deer numbers, no deer in some cases, and wolves.
The deer harvest in northeastern Minnesota has been on a steady decline the last few years due to several different factors, culminating in a very poor hunt in 2022.
The harvest across northeastern Minnesota last season, and the seven Deer Permit Areas (DPA) that make up the Tower Wildlife Area, was down anywhere from 14% to 41% compared to last year.
The totals are lower than what local DNR officials expected even though they knew a couple of harsh winters in a row—and all the pitfalls that come with Mother Nature’s wrath—had put a serious dent in the whitetail population across much of northern Minnesota and adjusted license options would mean less hunter success than in 2021.
Statewide, the cumulative harvest was down about 9% from 2021 and 11% less than the five-year mean.
Most equal or positive harvest growth was found in and around the Twin Cities and the DPA’s found south of the metro area.
In the Tower wildlife area, the hardest hit DPA was 119, which covers a wide swath of land from north of Cook and Lake Vermilion, to west of Orr to the Canadian border. The harvest was down 41% from last year there, as hunters bagged 211 deer compared to 355 in 2021 and down from a five-year high in 2018 of 457.
Other DPA’s hit hard included 130 (down 36% with only 92 deer harvested); DPA 132 (down 30% with 159 deer harvested); and DPA 118 (down 24% with 348 deer harvested). Those four units were all designated “Bucks Only” this season.
But even the permit areas that offered doe tags saw harvest drop year over year from 2021, including DPA 176 (down 18%, with 601 deer harvested); DPA 177 (down 14%, 565 deer harvested); and DPA 178 (down 16%, 1,242 deer harvested).
And all seven of the Tower Area DPAs are down in comparison to the four-year mean anywhere from 60% in DPA 130 to 31% in DPA 178.
Further east, some DPAs, like 131 and 126—both of which sit firmly in the moose range—saw huge drops in harvest from 40% to 55% but those areas also saw a ton of snow and cold last year.
Holmes has said in the past that in the northeast region, three interrelated factors have the most impact on the deer population: Winter severity, forest habitat quality, and predation. All three are driving the population including hunter effort.”
“We need a string of several mild winters in a row to even make an upward trend in the population. Recovery takes time along with quality suitable habitat. We will take a hard look at harvest and winter severity to determine next year’s harvest goals,” she said told the Mesabi Tribune after the 2022 season.
—
According to the DNR, Minnesota’s White-tailed Deer Management Plan is guiding deer management.
The plan benefits Minnesotans by outlining strategic direction, DNR responsibilities and new ways for the agency, citizens, and stakeholders to address deer management.
The plan was finalized in 2018. It reflects input from a 19-member citizen advisory committee; dozens of public meetings and open houses; more than 1,100 survey comments; and official letters from tribal governments, hunting organizations and others.
The plan’s eight major goals support a strategic direction that focuses on:
• Communication, information sharing, public involvement.
• Deer stakeholder satisfaction.
• Population management, monitoring, research.
• Healthy deer.
• Healthy habitat.
• Impacts of deer on other resources.
• Deer management funding.
• Continuous improvement of deer management.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.