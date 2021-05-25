A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer died on duty Monday after a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids.
Officer Sarah Grell, 39, of Cohasset, was identified by the agency Monday night as the victim of the crash. She was a 16-year veteran of the DNR and leaves behind a husband and three children.
“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement.. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”
Grell came from a long family history of DNR employees. She was a third-generation conservation officer who joined the agency in 2005, following her uncle, father and grandfather who all served as officers. Her husband, Gene, currently the DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked DNR Fisheries until she retired.
“Officer Grell was the epitome of a public servant and served the Enforcement Division, the DNR, and the people of Minnesota with distinction,” Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director, said in a statement. “Her loss is devastating, and we ask the people of Minnesota to keep Officer Grell and her family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, Grell was traveling north on Itasca County Road 336 around 8:33 a.m. Monday. A Peterbilt Semi was headed east on Itasca County Road 57 when the semi “made contact” with the driver's door of Grell’s Chevrolet Silverado.
She was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.
Road conditions were reported as dry. Airbags in both vehicles deployed, both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol. Lt. Gordon Shank told the Mesabi Tribune on Tuesday that the investigation is still open and no other information was available.
"Minnesotans across the Northland are heartbroken tonight to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Sarah Grell," said State Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents the Grand Rapids and Cohasset areas, in a statement. "I want to send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones, and all those at the DNR who are mourning the loss of a friend and colleague."
Grell is the 23rd conservation officer to die in the line of duty in Minnesota since 1887. Funeral arrangements are pending.
“Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Officer Sarah Grell, especially her husband, DNR Forester Gene Grell, and their children. Officer Grell came from a long line of DNR Conservation Officers, including her father, uncle, and grandfather,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement. “In keeping with the family tradition, Officer Grell was committed to protecting both our state’s natural resources as well as those who enjoy them. We are grateful for her service and the service of all our Conservation Officers who make our state a great place to live. My ask of Minnesotans is that the next time you meet a Conservation Officer as you enjoy Minnesota’s public lands and waters, remember Officer Grell and thank that officer for their work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.