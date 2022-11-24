The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has formally asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to deny a petition by Mesabi Metallics to review two lower court rulings which upheld the DNR’s termination of state mineral leases at the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk.

A decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court on whether to review the two lower court rulings isn’t expected for two to six weeks.

