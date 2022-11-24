The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has formally asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to deny a petition by Mesabi Metallics to review two lower court rulings which upheld the DNR’s termination of state mineral leases at the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk.
A decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court on whether to review the two lower court rulings isn’t expected for two to six weeks.
It’s the latest chapter in the long-running saga over the mineral leases in connection with development of the proposed multi-billion iron ore project near the site of the former Butler Taconite.
The DNR, in an eight-page response filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court, said Mesabi Metallics makes no argument that the lower courts departed from the accepted and usual court of justice.
Mesabi Metallics and its parent company Essar Global commenced the project in 2004 and obtained the leases, but for almost two decades has not put the leases into production, “depriving the DNR of revenue that would be distributed by law to local communities, primary and secondary schools, and state universities,” according to the DNR’s response.
Mesabi Metallics missed deadlines to complete the taconite plant and begin production in 2012 and again in 2014 and 2015 after extensions before entering bankruptcy in 2016, the DNR said in the response.
After extensive negotiations, the DNR and Mesabi Metallics agreed to a final conditional lease amendment in December 2020, including a requirement that Mesabi Metallics obtain binding project financing of at least $200 million of it secure in cash by May 1.
Mesabi Metallics failed to meet the $200 million condition, mustering only half, the DNR said in the response.
The amendment laid out the consequences of partial satisfaction of the conditions—the 2020 amendment would not become effective—and the DNR could terminate the leases for existing defaults, the DNR said in the response.
The DNR in May 2021 terminated Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases on about 2,664 acres of state land at the project site, saying Mesabi Metallics didn’t meet the terms of a 2020 amended Master Lease Agreement amendment.
Mesabi Metallics challenged the termination in Ramsey Court District Court, which upheld the DNR termination.
Mesabi Metallics then appealed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which also upheld the DNR termination.
The status of the leases has been a major topic on the Iron Range.
Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. has expressed interest in the leases to provide a new source of crude ore for Hibbing Taconite Co.
Hibbing Taconite is running out of crude ore.
United States Steel Corp. and other parties have also expressed interest in the leases.
