EVELETH—Students in Todd Ufford’s seventh hour Eveleth-Gilbert High School science class spent some time last week smashing up strawberries.
And, yes, it was purposeful.
Following a 10-step process that included adding a dish soap, water and salt mixture to the pulverized strawberries, something rather amazing happened.
“There they are,” one student said enthusiastically of the tiny strand-like objects floating in a small vial.
The strawberry’s DNA.
DNA is a powerful tool for research scientists like himself, Zach Bateson, who led the lab exercise, said to the students.
Bateson, who works as a research manager in Fargo, N.D., for the nonprofit National Agricultural Genotyping Center (NAGC) laboratory, is currently involved in research involving developing genetic tests to detect pathogens that destroy food crops and lead to pollinator declines.
It’s work that assists farmers and it’s a rewarding career, he said.
But Bateson might not be in the place he is now if not for growing up on the Iron Range and attending school at E-G—and, most notably, having Ufford as a high school science teacher.
“I once sat in a seat right here,” said Bateson, a 2003 E-G graduate.
He spent the day in his former teacher’s classroom, talking to students about his career in science and guiding hands-on activities.
Bateson often visits high schools to enhance classroom learning with his real-life lessons from the lab, he said. He often touts to others the spark for science lit while in Ufford’s classes.
It was about time, he said, that he expressed his gratitude to the actual teacher. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while.”
Bateson’s interest in life sciences began as a young kid growing up in Fayal Township, where he often explored the backwoods. It was supplemented “by the great science teachers at EGHS,” he said.
“I was so excited when he contacted me” about being a guest speaker, Ufford said. “It’s an opportunity for students to see science in the real world.”
Bateson led exercises in other classes involving GMO (genetically modified organisms) that matched donors to recipients, such as a bacteria donor to a crop “so it can be disease resistant.”
It was a taste of his own work.
Bateson gave a rundown of his career to the kids. With a passion for animals, he had been interested in zoology since eighth grade, and earned a BS degree in zoology from North Dakota State University (NDSU). During his senior year at NDSU, he worked for the biology department where he took care of alligators and tortoises.
“I considered veterinary school as the next step, but listening to research seminars at NDSU convinced me that a life as a researcher would be a fascinating career. After graduating from NDSU in 2006, I headed east to Minnesota State University—Mankato, where I received a MS in biology for genetic research of the secretive lizard, the five-lined skink.”
Bateson went on to earn a Ph.D. in evolutionary genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2016 for genetic research of the endangered prairie-chicken populations.
Bateson, who is married and has two sons, participates in state and national teacher workshops, developing free classroom activities based on his research.
And, he said, his love of reptiles that launched in high school, continues. “I like to blame my EGHS biology teacher, Mr. Ufford, and his classroom pet snake for my own addiction to keeping and breeding snakes.”
The strawberry DNA extraction experiment was a fun way to learn about genetics, said students.
Anna Heinonen relayed that she didn’t know it was even possible to do so.
Bateson told the students DNA can similarly be extracted from other fruits and vegetables.
His guest talk was an informative “change of pace,” said student Cooper Williams.
Maggie Koskela agreed. She enjoyed learning about the former student’s career and “how he is putting science to use in the real world.”
Speakers such as Bateson are a great tool for motivating students, said Rock Ridge Director of School to Work Engagement Willie Spelts, and “aligns perfectly with our Rock Ridge Academy model.”
More such “professional interactions” will be welcomed when the E-G and Virginia schools come together next school year on one campus.
After all, he said, such engagements “help prepare our students to make educated decisions regarding their future.”
