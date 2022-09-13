GRAND RAPIDS — A decision on whether a Notice of Contest filed by a Hibbing woman in Itasca County Court following the August primary will go to trial could be made as early as today.
The matter is set to go to trial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, should Sixth District Judge Sally Tarnowski (who was assigned to the case earlier this month) rule against several motions to dismiss filed by an attorney for Senate District 7 candidate Ben DeNucci (DFL) and an attorney for Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Jeffrey Walker.
Arguments for dismissal were heard during a pre-trial Monday morning over Zoom. After the 45-minute session, Tarnowski said she’d render a decision by Tuesday afternoon.
Erin L. Ningen initially filed the Notice of Contest in Ninth District Court in Itasca County on Aug. 22, alleging “deliberate, serious, and material violations of Minnesota Election Law,” in Keewatin during the Aug. 9 primary, against Walker, the City of Keewatin, and Keewatin Deputy City Clerk Billie Fowler, Paula Fowler and Jordan Fowler, as “election judges” DeNucci was named as a respondent.
At the heart of the issue are votes cast during the primary in Keewatin, particularly for the two Democratic Senate District 7 candidates Ben DeNucci, of Nashwauk, and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin of Hibbing.
Ningen is asking the court to “make the appropriate determinations and declarations according to the facts and law, including setting aside the 257 in-person votes cast and 256 in-person votes counted at the Keewatin polling place on Aug. 9, 2022.”
According to court records, Ningen alleges a number of irregularities, including that because the election judges are related, they should be disqualified from serving in those positions and that the Keewatin polling place “was not open during the hours prescribed by state law.”
DeNucci won the primary, 4,003 to 3,962, and won Keewatin 159 to 15, according to information found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. He is currently set to take on Republican Rob Farnsworth in the November general election.
Early voting can begin in Minnesota in less than two weeks.
The results of the primary, while close, left McLaughlin one vote shy of a publicly funded recount and according to information posted on the candidate’s Senate District 7 Facebook page, the projected cost to the campaign for a discretionary recount is $17,560.38.
To this point, no recount has taken place.
On Monday, during the Zoom hearing attended by all the aforementioned parties named in the filing and their respective attorneys, DeNucci’s attorney, Charlie Nauen, argued for dismissal based on numerous things, touching on four of them:
• The contest is untimely because it was filed late. Nauen said that on Aug. 22 Ningen “attempted to file this matter but didn’t finish that.”
“When I say there was an attempt to file, something was filed but there was no filing fee paid, and as we all know from our own experiences, when you don’t pay a filing fee that filing is rejected,” he said, adding that the filing fee was paid Aug. 25.
August 22 was the deadline under statutory requirements, Nauen said.
• The contest should be dismissed under the Doctrine of Laches since the election judges were identified no later than April of 2022 and Ningen could have brought a pre-election challenge earlier.
• The remedy sought to “disenfranchise all the voters in Keewatin is unavailable and is directly contrary” to a previous Minnesota Supreme Court decision.
“There is simply no remedy under Minnesota law to disenfranchise all the voters because of what occurred in the city of Keewatin,” he said at one point, adding later: “The law in Minnesota does not toss out elections or globally toss out votes because of allegations of this nature.”
• The contest fails to state a claim under the strict statutory limitations set out by Minnesota statute and law.
“I’m going to focus the state’s attention on Minnesota Statute 209.02, subdivision 1, which says a contest may be brought over irregularity in the conduct of election over question of who received the largest number of votes legally cast or on the grounds of deliberate serious and material violations,” Nauen said. “There is no allegation on the first thing, that the other candidate received the largest number of votes cast, that’s not even in question here, so the only thing possible (it) could be is on the grounds of deliberate, serious or material violation.”
He added that “administration matters and post hoc questions about whether things are signed or whether the right judges are there or whether the precinct is open the correct number of hours, those are not (grounds) to toss out an election.”
Jake Fauchald, on behalf of Walker, asked the judge to dismiss the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer exclusively as it relates to the matter.
“Mr. Walker takes no position on the merits of the election contest itself, his position is simple, it’s that he should not have been named as a party to this action, the statutes are very clear on who may be named,” Fauchald said.
Ningen, who represented herself during the hearing, made several arguments in response to Nauen’s request for dismissal, saying she didn’t pay the filing fee on Aug. 22 because it was coming to the end of the day and she had issues with “tap and pay” and when she gave her card number to the clerk at the courthouse, “it didn’t work,” and that she was given an extension to pay because “they didn’t know how to handle it.”
She also touched on several of the allegations she made as part of her filing, saying, at one point, “there were a lot of serious problems in Keewatin on election day.”
“I attended the St. Louis County canvassing board meeting and it was very professional. There was not a problem. There were no complaints and there aren’t ever and in Itasca County it’s election after election after election it seems,” Ningen said.
During a brief rebuttal period, Fauchald said: “Based on Ms. Ningen’s comments it sounds like she’s trying to weaponize this election process statutory procedure for going after the County for issues that should simply not before the court in this type of contest.”
