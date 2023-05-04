RR logo

EVELETH/VIRGINIA—Ongoing discussion on ice time options for upcoming Rock Ridge hockey practices and games continued at last week’s regular school board meeting, with updates provided on work to improve Eveleth’s historic Hippodrome.

Fritz Kvaternik, a consultant for the City of Eveleth, said since the last meeting on April 10, several modifications have been set into motion, including new Rock Ridge branding.

