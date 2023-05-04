EVELETH/VIRGINIA—Ongoing discussion on ice time options for upcoming Rock Ridge hockey practices and games continued at last week’s regular school board meeting, with updates provided on work to improve Eveleth’s historic Hippodrome.
Fritz Kvaternik, a consultant for the City of Eveleth, said since the last meeting on April 10, several modifications have been set into motion, including new Rock Ridge branding.
The youth hockey program, which owns the scoreboard, has approved and ordered “Home” and “Away” plaques; color codes for the athletic wing and locker rooms have been requested; locker room carpet will be replaced with a green and black color scheme; ice logos are being designed, along with a Rock Ridge banner for behind the players boxes.
Kvaternik said Hippodrome management has been in contact with Travis Larson, ice operations manager for the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and home to the Minnesota Wild, who plans to visit after the conclusion of the NHL season regarding the Hippodrome’s ice plant and brine system.
Additionally, the City of Eveleth is retaining an additional commercial refrigeration company to serve as backup, he said.
Previous discussions with the school board about ice time involved concerns about the safety of the ice due to its conditions and branding issues.
How much ice time would be split between the Hippodrome and the much newer Iron Trail Motors Event Center areas for district varsity and junior varsity practices and games was also a point of contention.
Rock Ridge Co-Activities Director Chad Hazelton said previously that the Rock Ridge Activities Committee had recommended having all practices and most games for boys and girls hockey at the ITMEC. Teams would each, however, play two to three games and practices for those games at the Hippodrome during the 2023-2024 season.
Kvaternik argued that there should be a 50-50 split between the two arenas, as had been the case two years ago.
That was what was promised prior to the school consolidation, he said.
“In this very room leading up to the referendum,” Kvaternik said, the cities of Virginia and Eveleth were told during the Aug. 22, 2022, meeting that “hockey would be shared.”
Ice conditions can be fixed according to experts, he added.
Kvaternik also said he conducted an audit on last year’s Rock Ridge hockey season that concluded too many hours of ice time (500) had been purchased.
Only 378 hours were used according to his calculations. Kvaternik said several other districts he contacted only buy a limited amount of hours with the ability to buy additional hours if needed.
Mahtomedi High School, which recently won the Class A state hockey championship, used 330 hours during the entire season, he added.
Kvaternik suggested the district buy 350 hours and split it in half, with 175 at each site. That would simplify the plan and “keep promises that were made before the consolidation that hockey would be split.”
He added: “We do have a plan and we are doing everything we can.”
Kvaternik also noted that the City of Eveleth has started the process of registering the Hippodrome as a place of historic significance, which would also open up future funding for upgrades.
