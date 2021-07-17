The following is an excerpt from an article which appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 26, 1958. It mentions many of the names associated with the Iron Range in the early years of mining development.
The names come to us across the centuries of those who lived here, discovered much and did great things across this land.
We acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who inhabited this land first. These include the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe.
The discovery of iron ore on the Mesaba in 1890 by the Merritts touched off a mad scramble for property in the area. Much of this land was, however, already in private hands.
Great fortunes were built on the ownership of ore lands which were acquired for other reasons, the most important of which was timber. The names which appear on many of the Iron Range mines are the names of the early lumbermen who developed the mineral below the surface.
Hull, Rust, Burt, Day, Pillsbury, Boeing, Bennett – these are the names of lumbermen. Most of these men were Yankees, out of Maine by way of Michigan.
Contrary to the common belief, northeastern Minnesota was not a solid forest of white and Norway pine, but much of the land lying along the height of land known as the Mesaba (Ojibway for “sleeping giant”) did have valuable timber stands.
A former governor of Michigan, Wellington R. Burt, became interested in the pine lands in this new country of Minnesota. Michigan’s forests were fast being deleted. So Burt bought pine lands in northern Minnesota between 1883 and 1888. His best purchases were in 1888 when George N. Holland bought for him acres from the Merritts and 1,500 acres from the C.N. Nelson Lumber Company. Burt bought the timber and mineral rights for $17,000.
Two years later, the Merritts discovered iron ore at Mountain Iron and the Mesaba was opened to a new industry of iron mining. America was growing and steel was in demand. Inside of five years, Burt was receiving $250,000 a year in royalties from one of his properties alone.
In 1882, President Chester A. Arthur by proclamation opened up U.S. government lands in the Duluth area for sale. Most of Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties were available to purchase. Land previously set aside for reservations, schools, railroads, and the first iron mines were not included in the sale. That left vast acres of pineland, lakes and swamp for sale and 268,000 acres were sold at an average price of $1.90 an acre.
Morton B. Hull of Chicago, and William Boeing of Detroit, employed Marshall H. Alworth, a Saginaw, Michigan, timber cruiser, to look into the timber lands for them. For this, Alworth would receive a one-third interest. At the sale, they bought 7,500 acres on Alworth’s recommendation, paying a total of $22,500.
Part of this land was where the Hull-Rust open pit mine is today. It was former timber cruiser turned iron ore prospector Frank Hibbing, in January 1892, who found the rich ore there.
For a summer of forest cruising, Alworth became many times a millionaire.
John Pillsbury of St. Anthony, Minnesota, was an early buyer of land. Famous flour millers, the Pillsbury family wondered at John’s interest as he had began to buy timber lands in northern Minnesota in1875. Although he was primarily interested in the lumber, in 1895 he spoke to Russell M. Bennett, who had been exploring the Pillsbury land, and learned that Bennett thought there was some ore under some of the land. The men negotiated a deal whereby Bennett would get a half-interest in the mineral rights, “provided he could show 100,000 tons of marketable ore.”
Bennett then contracted John Longyear of Marquette, Michigan, an experienced iron ore prospector and diamond driller, and offered HIM a half-interest in Bennett’s half “for all the ore he could uncover.”
Within a decade, the iron mines on the property were shipping ore at a rate of a million tons a year and paying immense royalties to Pillsbury, Longyear, and Bennett.
Michigan lumbermen Ammi Wright and Charles Davis tried to sell 25,000 acres on the Mesaba for $75,000 during hard times in 1894. Nobody wanted it, so they kept it. The mighty Mahoning iron mine was developed on part of that land within ten years.
Just a few stories and names from the Iron Range’s history.
