Dinosaurs coming to Discovery Center

CHISHOLM—Dinosaurs roamed Earth a very long time ago, between 245 and 66 million years, and after the dinosaurs died out, 65 million years passed before the first modern humans, Homo sapiens, appeared.
“Discovery awaits dinosaur lovers of all ages” on Saturday, January 21, at the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm, Jordan Metsa, development and marketing director said in a news release.
A free fossil lab will be open 2-5 p.m., and museum visitors can meet MDC’s paleontologist John Westgaard. Paleontology is the study of fossils. Visitors can “enjoy examining some of MDC’s fascinating fossil discoveries unearthed in Northern Minnesota!” Metsa said.
Visitors can “explore the MDC Fossil Intake Lab, meet MDC’s paleontologist, examine real fossils, learn about paleontology programing, and get your picture with HAPP the mascot dinosaur.” The event is offered at no charge and promises to be “fun for dinosaur lovers of all ages.”
Westgaard will also provide members with a special paleontology presentation pertaining to the Hill Annex Paleontology Project.
From 6-8 p.m. there will be a presentation for MDC members only on the Hill Annex project with Westgaard recapping the work completed at the Hill Annex in 2022. Members can explore fossil collections, and discover upcoming events, programming, volunteer opportunities, and fossil dig days coming in 2023. Light refreshments will be served. Visitors attending the members-only program will need proof of membership upon arrival. The event will take place in the theater on the second level.
MDC is now using the winter museum entrance in the back parking lot (follow digital navigation signs in parking lot upon arrival). The Open Fossil Lab will require a short shuttle ride. Arrive between 2 and 4:30 p.m. to tour the fossil lab. The public shuttle will run every 15 minutes (or as needed) between the lab and the winter museum entrance.
