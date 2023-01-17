Dinosaurs coming to Discovery Center

Volunteers work in the fossil lab at the Minnesota Discovery Center.

 MDC PHOTO

CHISHOLM—Dinosaurs roamed Earth a very long time ago, between 245 and 66 million years, and after the dinosaurs died out, 65 million years passed before the first modern humans, Homo sapiens, appeared.

“Discovery awaits dinosaur lovers of all ages” on Saturday, January 21, at the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm, Jordan Metsa, development and marketing director said in a news release.

