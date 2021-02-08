Two St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a Virginia man during a foot chase in the Mountain Iron woods on Dec. 5, 2020, were justified in doing so, the county attorney said Monday afternoon.
St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said the deputies, Ryan Smith and Matt Tomsich, “had been placed in a situation which necessitated the use of deadly force in the course of their work,” according to a news release. “Their actions taken in self-defense of themselves and each other” resulted in the death of 19-year-old Estavon Elioff.
Elioff died of “multiple gunshot wounds,” Rubin added, citing the autopsy from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Rubin’s report
The county attorney’s decision comes nearly four weeks after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation.
Rubin wrote in his report that he met with BCA Special Agent Paul Gherardi on Friday, Jan. 9, in the county’s Hibbing office. The agent turned over the investigation file in the form of a computer zip drive. “The actual investigation continues with final lab reports still pending.”
Two reviews were performed by Vernon D. Swanum, a retired prosecutor who practiced in St. Louis and Washington counties for more than 30 years, and Washington County Attorney Peter Orput. “Both outside counsel conducted that the use of deadly force by both deputies was clearly necessary, justified and authorized under the law,” Rubin wrote in the press release.
Swanum’s report
Rubin cited Minnesota Statute Section 609.066 which permits for the use of deadly force by a peace officer “to protect the peace officer or another from death of great bodily harm.” He made a reference to the decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals in State v. Mohammed Noor on Feb. 1: “The statute defines ‘deadly force’ as ‘force which the actors uses with the purpose of causing, or which the actor should reasonably know creates a substantial risk of causing, death or great bodily harm. The intentional discharge of a firearm...in the direction of another person...constitutes deadly force.”
Rubin said “the kind and degree of force a peace officer may lawfully use is limited by what a reasonable peace officer in the same situation, without the benefit of hindsight, would believe to be necessary. Any use of force beyond that is regarded by law as excessive.”
He noted Swanum’s report, which states that the fatal day started when a employee of L&M Fleet Supply in Mountain Iron reported a shoplifting incident and described the suspect as a “white male, in his 20’s, wearing a black jacket and sweatpants, and carrying a black duffel bag with some red on it.”
St. Louis County Deputy J. Braiedy responded and located a man matching the description and told him to stop, receiving a simple “No” in response as he continued walking. Braiedy exited her squad car and approached the man, who placed his right hand in a jacket pocket. She ordered him to remove his hand and he instead fled.
According to the Swanum report, radio traffic among law enforcement said the man “resembled the suspect” in a Virginia shooting incident the previous day, in which four shots were fired from a 9mm handgun at the occupant of a home before fleeing. The report states “That suspect was tentatively identified as Estavon Elioff.” A 911 call from Elioff’s great-grandmother identified him as the alleged shoplifter.
A perimeter was set up around the wooded area with law enforcement “believing that Estavon was dangerous and still possibly armed,” prompting them to deploy a K-9 tracking unit to assist in the search. Smith, the K-9 handler, announced the presence of the dog, according to the report, and continued the search with Tomsich providing cover.
About 40 minutes and one mile later, Smith found Elioff standing on a partially fallen pine tree about 6 feet off the ground with his back turned to the deputy, leaning on another tree. Smith and Tomsich reportedly gave “loud commands” to show his hands and get down on the ground, but Elioff didn’t initially respond. The report stated that his hands were in front of him and that Elioff appeared to dig into his jacket pocket, and after not complying, Smith deployed his taser twice, but it “had little to no effect.”
Swanum reports that after two failed taser uses, Smith was still in control of his K-9 on a leash, and observed Elioff partially turn toward the deputy and extend his hands toward Smith. “Deputy Smith observed a black object in Elioff’s hand pointed directly at Smith. Believing this object to be a firearm, Smith hollered to his partner, Tomsich, ‘GUN, GUN, GUN.’”
In trying to back away, Smith tripped and fell. When he righted himself, Elioff was still pointing in his direction. “Believing he was about to be fired upon, Smith fired his service pistol in the direction of Elioff,” the report stated. As Tomsich was preparing a third taser round, he reported hearing Smith’s calls about a gun, dropped his taser and started for his service pistol when he noticed Smith on the ground, but didn’t know the circumstances. “Deputy Smith then yelled, ‘Matt, he’s got a gun,’ at which point Deputy Tomsich aimed his duty pistol at the back of Estavon Elioff and began firing, although he had not personally observed a gun in Elioff’s hand.”
Swanum said Elioff was struck with five bullets and fell from the tree.
Emergency aid was administered, but by the time EMTs removed Elioff from the woods, he was dead. The time of death was reported at 2:09 p.m. “Located at the scene of the shooting, right next to where Elioff had fallen from the tree was a folding knife that had been opened to a 90-degree angle,” the report stated. “The blade of the knife was black.”
Rubin on Monday referenced Elioff’s final actions in his news release, “A tragedy? Yes. Especially because indications point to young Elioff feeling caught, trapped and hopeless…and in all likelihood knowing that his gesture towards the deputies would force a professional response and cost him his life.”
The Virginia Shooting
One day before Elioff was fatally shot, a drive-by shooting incident in Virginia put the 19-year-old Virginia man on law enforcement radar. Until Monday’s reports from Rubin and Swanum, the incident was only loosely connected to Elioff as law enforcement declined multiple requests from the Mesabi Tribune to confirm he was a suspect, at the time citing an active investigation.
In his report, Rubin said “in the final analysis, this was not a death following the pursuit of a mere shoplifter. This was a death following the pursuit, confrontation and attempt to take into custody a young man suspected of firing multiple shots into a home in Virginia, with a 9mm weapon, a little more than 24 hours earlier.”
The statement marked the first time law enforcement have officially referred to Elioff as a suspect in the drive-by shooting.
The shooting had occurred around 7:47 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, near the Virginia hospital and golf course, where neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and a car speeding away from the area, according to Swanum’s report. Officers reported seeing bullet holes in the house and a car outside the home, and later spoke with the occupant who stated he fired one shot in return. The man was arrested and later released after 13 pounds of marijuana were found inside, and he claimed he wasn’t from the area and home was his cousin’s. Swanum noted the reviewer was “relatively certain” the man “was not totally candid with investigating officers.”
The description of a tan, two-door vehicle was placed over police radio and the Minnesota Highway Patrol located the car in the Walmart parking lot in Mountain Iron, where it was towed and searched. Inside was a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with an orange and blue shoelace around the grip and the ammunition appeared to match those at the scene. Also found was a backpack with a partially full box of 9mm ammunition and loose rounds, as well as a document from Virginia Detox written to Elioff.
Surveillance footage from a gas station near the shooting incident and from Walmart helped law enforcement confirm the identity of Elioff and linked him to the vehicle in question. Officers also said the footage showed him wearing white tennis shoes with one blue shoelace and one “red or orange” shoelace. A BOLO [be on the lookout] was issued for Elioff that same day.
