DeNucci secures narrow victory in Senate District 7, set to take on Farnsworth

The race to represent the DFL in the State Senate District 7 in November was decided by just 41 votes.
When the final tally from Tuesday’s primary was posted early Wednesday morning, Itasca County Commissioner and former Nashwauk Mayor Ben DeNucci had narrowly defeated Hibbing’s Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, 4,003 to 3,962.
According to results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, DeNucci secured 50.26% of the vote compared to McLaughlin’s 49.74%, for a difference of 0.52%.
That last number is significant when it comes to a potential recount.
As of early Wednesday morning, McLaughlin, who was reached by email, hadn’t decided if she would pursue one, but if she does her campaign will have to pay for it.
According to information on the SOS web site, “a publicly funded recount of the results of an election for a state legislative office may occur if the difference in the number of votes cast for the apparent winning candidate and any other candidate is less than one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent).”
Since the difference was over that percentage, “an apparent losing candidate must submit a request for a discretionary recount along with the funds to cover the cost of the recount within five days of the canvass of a primary election or within seven days of the canvass of a general election."
As of now, DeNucci, the DFL endorsed candidate, is set to take on Republican Rob Farnsworth for the Senate District 7 seat — a seat long held by Sen. David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm), who announced his retirement earlier this year after 30 years in office.
In July 2021, Tomassoni publicly announced via letter exclusively in the Mesabi Tribune that he had been diagnosed with ALS — Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
McLaughlin, a public accountant and a current member of the Hibbing School Board, held an early lead as results started to come in Tuesday, and maintained it for much of the evening, with McLaughlin ahead 3,390 to 2897 with roughly 68% of the vote in around midnight.
But that was before much of Itasca County’s vote tallies were entered.
By morning, with Nashwauk, Keewatin and other West Range towns and townships checking in, DeNucci had surpassed McLaughlin.
DeNucci dominated in his hometown of Nashwauk, beating McLaughlin 177-19; in Nashwauk Township, 80-20; in Keewatin, 177-15; and in Coleraine, 123-37.
McLaughlin, who finished strong in much of St. Louis County narrowly won in her hometown of Hibbing, beating DeNucci 960 to 898, with DeNucci getting more votes in Ward 2 (P-A, 131 to 123) Ward 3 (P-A, 153 to 118).
The Mesabi Tribune has reached out to both candidates for comment and will update this story
—
Senate District 3
Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich cruised past challenger Kelsey Johnson in Tuesday's primary for State Senate District 3.
Republican Zupancich picked up 5,762 votes to defeat former Iron Mining Association President Johnson, who notched 2,581 votes.
Zupancich will now take on Hermantown City Councilor and DFLer Grant Hauschild in November.
—
State Representative District 3A
In the race to represent the Republican Party in the State Representative District 3A contest in November, Ely Mayor Roger J. Skraba picked up the win, beating Itasca County resident Blain Johnson, 3,030 to 1,521.
Skraba will now take on four term State Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) of International Falls.
—
St. Louis County Sheriff
Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay came out on top in Tuesday's primary for St. Louis County Sheriff and will face current County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky in November's General Election.
Ramsay earned 13,995 votes, while Lukovsky was second at 11,454. Chad Walsh picked up 9,118 votes, but will not advance to Nov. 8.
Ramsay and Lukovsky will vie to replace Sheriff Ross Litman.
—
St. Louis County Commissioner
Incumbent District 6 St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson will face Virginia resident Matt Matasich in the November election, after the two men won Tuesday’s primary.
Nelson received 2,706 votes, while Matasich earned 1,220.
A third candidate, John Moren got 1,106 votes and was eliminated.
—
Virginia City Council
Incumbent Maija Biondich was the leading vote getter in Tuesday's primary as the Virginia City Council race was narrowed from seven candidates to six heading to the November General Election.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Biondich garnered 747 votes, incumbent Gary Friedlieb and challenger Liz Motley tied for second with 589 votes each, while challenger Laura Summers Bachschneider was fourth with 543 votes. Former councilor Bob Henderson picked up 494 votes to take fifth and incumbent Charlie Baribeau grabbed the final spot with 486 votes.
Challenger Joseph B. Walls tallied 187 votes, but was eliminated from contention for the General Election.
On Nov. 8, the six top candidates will vie for three, four-year seats on the City Council.
—
Hibbing City Council Ward 4
Chris Whitney picked up 315 votes during Tuesday's primary to earn a shot at the Ward 4 council seat in Hibbing in the November election. He will face Steve Jurenes, who currently sits on the council after being chosen to fill an empty seat earlier this year. Jurenes received 217 votes while a third candidate, Casey Clover, earned 150.
November’s winner will serve the final two years of the Ward 4 term.
—
Buhl City Council
Newcomer Randy Towner was the top vote getter in Buhl Tuesday, getting 129 votes, to move on to the November General Election. Incumbent City Councilors John Markas and Stuart Lehman each garnered 80 votes and Denise Keely picked up 72. The four individuals will square off for two, four-year City Council seats.
Others getting votes included: Renee Loeffler, 59; Ted Erickson, 46; David Johnson, 38; Sheila LaBarge 18; Zebediah Gardner, 12.
—
Chisholm City Council
Chisholm City Councilor April Fountain was the top vote getter Tuesday night, picking up 421 votes in the primary. Jedediah Holewa (298), Dillon Anderson (249), and Felicia O'Connell (200), will join her on the November ballot. They are running for two, four-year council seats.
Nathaniel Coward received 158 votes but was eliminated.
—
Ely Mayor
Heidi Omerza was the top vote getter in Tuesday's primary in Ely's race for mayor. She received 410 votes, nearly doubling the total of her challenger in the general election, Paul Kess, who picked up 210 votes.
A third candidate, Mark Haarman, received 89 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.