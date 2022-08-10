DeNucci secures narrow victory in Senate District 7, set to take on Farnsworth

BEN DeNUCCI

The race to represent the DFL in the State Senate District 7 in November was decided by just 41 votes.

When the final tally from Tuesday’s primary was posted early Wednesday morning, Itasca County Commissioner and former Nashwauk Mayor Ben DeNucci had narrowly defeated Hibbing’s Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, 4,003 to 3,962.

