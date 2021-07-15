Demolition well underway

Demolition is well underway on the main arena at the Miner's Memorial Building in Virginia Wednesday afternoon. The structure is being removed to make way for the MECC which will feature two ice rinks and a convention center.

 Mark Sauer

