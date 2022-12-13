VIRGINIA—The demolition of 32 homes in the new Virginia Public Safety Center area will most likely start in February, according to Mayor Larry Cuffe.
The process will take two to three months with construction to start soon after on the new $29 million facility for the Virginia Police and Fire departments, he said in a telephone interview.
“We hope to start construction in the spring.’’
When the 60,000-square-foot facility is complete it will replace the old fire hall and police station, which are outdated and undersized.
Cuffe expects the City Council will approve advertising for requests for proposals for the demolition at tonight’s meeting. He said the demolition costs are expected to be about $1 million.
In addition to the demolition work, a bid alternate will include the removal of utilities in the area, which stretches from 8th Street to 10th Street South in the 100 block.
Five parcels haven’t been acquired by the city yet, but the demolition can still move ahead, Cuffe said, because they are away from where the homes will be razed.
Pat Weerts of Kraus Anderson told the council at its committee meeting last week the demolition project includes getting the foundations out of the ground, capping the utilities back a little bit and filling in the basements. Abatement in some of the homes will also be coming up in a separate agreement with with the abatement firm, he stated.
As far as the demolition cost, City Administrator Britt See-Benes said she’ll be applying to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilition for a $500,000 grant.
“It is imperative we move forward as quickly as possible,’’ Cuffe said, because the city had previous discussions with IRRR about financial assistance on the project. The mayor added the IRRR has been a partner all along the way.
Virginia previously received $9.5 million from the state bonding bill, he added, and the city plans to bond for the remainder.
However, “we are seeking other funding sources as well.’’
Regarding the age of the current structures, the Virginia Fire Hall was built in 1907, and has a crumbling infrastructure and a leaky roof, according to a previous Mesabi Tribune story.
Cuffe said the council will have to decide what to do with the old Fire Hall, as well. “How can we repurpose the building,’’ even though it is old and antiquated.
City Hall, where the Police Department is located, was built in 1905, which makes the building “outdated’’ for modern day police work, Police Chief Nicole Young-Mattson said previously.
The new building’s site concept calls for a community plaza along Second Avenue, while green space with a gathering shelter is slated for the south side.
Police and fire will each have their own specific areas, but the center will utilize shared spaces to help build camaraderie between the two departments.
Cuffe added the site along Second Avenue will provide “better emergency services to the City of Virginia in particular.’’
