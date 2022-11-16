Deer harvest down throughout state, particular the northern portion

TOWER—There is no other way to spin it: The deer harvest is down throughout the state and in particular northern Minnesota through the first 11 days of the firearms season.
According to Department of Natural Resources numbers, which are updated daily on their website, through yesterday, hunters in Minnesota had harvested a total of 137,122 deer since the start of the archery season in September.
To put that in perspective: Hunters bagged 184,698 deer during the 2021 seasons (which includes deer harvested during all three seasons, archery, firearms and muzzleloader).
A majority of the harvest takes place during the firearms season. Statewide in 2021, hunters harvested 150,156 deer during the firearms season, down from 159,762 in 2020, but in line with the 2019 number of 150,743.
And with only five days left in the firearms season, the 2022 tally isn’t going to grow much for a number of reasons, including: Most hunters hit the woods the first 10 days of the firearms season; only certain parts of the state have a 16-day season; and most of the good rutting activity is over or nearing the end of this cycle, which means deer won’t be moving as much.
Locally, in Zone 100, which includes nearly all of northern Minnesota, hunters have thus far killed 24,283 deer. Last year the total for the entire length of the three seasons was 37,819.
In 2021, hunters in local Deer Permit Areas (DPA) 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177 and 178, harvested a total of 4082 deer.
This year the total so far is 2,757. According to DNR numbers, 1,071 deer have been harvested in DPA 178; 514 in DPA 176; 177 in DPA 177; 284 in DPA 118; 184 in DPA 119; 129 in DPA 132; 75 in DPA 130; and 24 in DPA 131.
Statewide, hunters have tagged about 53.7% antlered adult males and 32.43% adult females.
Jessica Holmes, Tower Area DNR Wildlife Manager, said that while she had observed full rutting behaviors in the field since the start of the season, reports from area hunters haven’t been good.
“This is what we expected. Hunters that were successful put the work in such as pre-scouting, stand longer in the stand, and had options to be mobile. With low deer populations and not ideal weather, we expected low harvest rates,” Holmes said. “Success may mean sitting longer in stand, being mobile, and watching patterns of deer with new snow fall.”
The number one reason for the low harvest numbers is winter severity. Back-to-back harsh winters, and a trend in that direction over the past several years, has punished the deer population.
Holmes said by email that in the northeast region, three interrelated factors have the most impact on the deer population: Forest habitat quality, winter severity, and predation. Forest cover, food availability and predator numbers, as well as hunting pressure, vary across the landscape and can make a big difference on deer populations at a local level. Insect and disease at local levels may have some impacts locally but not on an area wide scale. Differences in seasonal weather and deer survival, especially over winter, greatly affect local deer numbers.
“The only thing we have control over is hunter harvest,” she said, adding that it is important to note that hunter harvest is not driving our population declines in northeast Minnesota.
“The low number of antlerless permits allowed and low harvest of does is not biologically significant,” Holmes said.
The firearms season ends at one half-hour after sunset on Sunday.
