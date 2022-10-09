Dedicated to the ones we love

John and Lynette Zupetz gave their hearts to the Cherry School.
Now, the community is giving their heart to them - forever.
The Cherry School main gymnasium on Thursday, Oct. 13 is being named in honor of the late couple who for decades taught, coached, guided, and supported Cherry students.
“They’d do anything for Cherry,” Zach Swart, Cherry School activities director said. “Lynette did everything from teaching, coaching, serving on the school board, to subbing. She chaperoned two trips to (Washington) D.C. John would hire kids from school (to work at his farm). John, for all the gruff he said, was a softy for Cherry kids.”
The tribute is fitting for the husband and wife who lived for Cherry students, the school and school district.
The mark they left at Cherry School is lengthy and impressive, touching thousands of students.
Lynette Zupetz from 1967 to 2001 taught English, physical education and health at Cherry.
When Title IX in 1972 was enacted, she became Cherry’s first volleyball coach.
In 2010, she was elected to the St. Louis County Schools school board, serving as a board member and chair until she passed away Sept. 2, 2020, after years of fighting cancer.
John Zupetz from 1973-2021 taught physical education, health and was a guidance counselor at Cherry.
A former Mountain Iron High School and University of Minnesota Duluth quarterback, Zupetz coached football and basketball for many years at Cherry.
He died July 28, 2021, after a battle with a blood cancer form of leukemia.
Zupetz remained dedicated to Cherry students and the school until the end, Swart said.
“When people asked him when he was going to retire, his line was, ‘When I’m face down in the hallway’,” Swart said.
The dedication ceremony is at the conclusion of the Oct. 13 volleyball match versus Barnum.
It’s also homecoming week and Parent’s Night for Tigers’ volleyball players.
Swart said support for naming the gym in honor of the couple has been overwhelming.
“The staff and the community members asked a lot about it after they died,” Swart said. “It was approved last spring by the school board and there’s been a lot of support since. We thought it was fitting.”
Joyce Nigro, a longtime Cherry teacher, and her husband Tony, a former Cherry boys’ basketball coach, helped organize the dedication.
“They were both very in touch with their jobs,” Joyce Nigro said. “They both were Cherry Tigers through and through. They just had those personalities where kids liked them.”
A vinyl decal with the couple’s names will be attached to a window near the gym entrance and a plaque will be mounted on the gym wall, Swart said.
A quilt top which Lynette Zupetz was working on before she passed away was completed by church friend Jan Maki and is being raffled, Swart said.
Proceeds go to the Zupetz Scholarship which awards a scholarship each year to a graduating Cherry student.
Five dollar raffle tickets will be sold at the volleyball game and at a homecoming football game versus Ely the following night, Friday, Oct. 14.
A drawing for the quilt top is between the third and fourth quarters of the football game.
Raffle ticket purchasers need not be present to win.
October 14 was John Zupetz’ birthday.
The Oct.13 gymnasium dedication will also be a special night in another way, Swart said.
“Their son, Jeff, will officiate the game,” Swart said.
