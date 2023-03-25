AURORA—Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post 241 “has stood the test of time on a corner here in Aurora,” said Steve Biondich, post chaplain. “With the pandemic behind us and with our refreshed and new look, it is up to all of us to keep Post 241 active, engaged and focused on veterans, service and the communities we serve for another 100 years.”

Unpredictable events required Aurora American Legion Post 241 to push off celebrating its 100th birthday and service anniversary. The post was chartered October 3, 1919, by Aurora World War I veterans.

