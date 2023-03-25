AURORA—Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post 241 “has stood the test of time on a corner here in Aurora,” said Steve Biondich, post chaplain. “With the pandemic behind us and with our refreshed and new look, it is up to all of us to keep Post 241 active, engaged and focused on veterans, service and the communities we serve for another 100 years.”
Unpredictable events required Aurora American Legion Post 241 to push off celebrating its 100th birthday and service anniversary. The post was chartered October 3, 1919, by Aurora World War I veterans.
And to mark the post’s belated 100th birthday, a rededication ceremony by the post will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, emceed by Biondich, with special guests 8th District Legion Commander Larry Pocrnich, Kevin Gish, administrator of Minnesota Veterans Homes and David Lislegard, State Representative 7B.
Hank Thunander’s polka band entertains from 2-5 p.m.; pulled pork, coleslaw, chips and dessert for $15 will be available throughout the day; Jammin’ Joe entertains from 7-11 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Celebrate Aurora committee and will also serve as a fundraiser for their community activities.
—
The renovation committee includes Al and Erika Hodnik, Nancy and Paul Martinetto, Jill and Huffer Dickinson, Karin and Rich Krueger, Mary Hess and Renee Shuck.
While it is currently located on Main and 2nd Street, the original post was of 3rd Avenue in the old post office, Jill Dickinson, member of Celebrate Aurora, said in an email. “Throughout the years it has experienced many transformational moments such as an addition of a lounge post after World War II, a kitchen upgrade in the ‘90’s and most recently the exterior and interior facelift in 2022-2023.”
Recognizing Post 241 was looking a bit dated, Dickinson said the committee “gathered to repaint the exterior, restore awning lettering, place a new flagpole and add signage honoring the branches of the military, the Legion Auxiliary and the American flag. An even bolder undertaking and makeover inside the club began in May of 2022, including painting and brightening up the lounge and main hall. Many existing artifacts were retained, refreshed or positioned differently to give the interior a much brighter, more open and welcoming feel.
Dickinson continued. “Every area of the main hall was refreshed, including new counter tops, chairs to complement the décor, and new carpeting (generously paid for by an anonymous donor). In the lounge area, a special recognition was created honoring the women of the Legion Auxiliary. Post 241 committed $5,000 toward the effort while the rest of the project was sweat equity from the group as well as several monetary donations to see the project to completion
“As with all Legion Clubs, Post 241 focuses on veterans and their needs including providing a welcome place to gather. Members continue to serve fellow veterans within the community via color guard on Memorial Day, funerals and patriotic parades.
“It is available to the community for fundraisers and provides a space for fellowship for memorial and family gatherings. Post 241 provides commitment to the community through financial giving/charitable contributions and service projects. Beyond veterans and their needs, Post 241 recognizes that many communities across Minnesota struggle with volunteerism and community engagement. One of its primary goals is to raise awareness for additional members, increase in volunteers and community involvement. ‘Post 241 has had a huge impact on Aurora and Mesabi East High School over the decades, sponsoring Legion baseball, pickleball among others,’ said Biondich, Post 241 gambling manager. ‘Post 241 has donated considerable sums of money raised from fundraisers and charitable gambling to playgrounds, youth sports, 4th of July and many other activities.’”
—
Dickinson said, “Like many service clubs across the State, Post 241 seldom if ever had to worry about membership. Veterans from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam dominated post membership and the Legion Auxiliary was strong. Volunteerism and engagement was strong within the Post and events planned for the Post and Community were wide and varied. However, with the passage of time, the closure of LTV and major job loss on the East Range, many families had to move away resulting in a general decline in community engagement with Post 241 also feeling the effects.”
Post 241 has an active Sons of the American Legion group led by David Akins-Miller. Akins-Miller said, “We are totally impressed with what these volunteers (Celebrate Aurora) have accomplished the past two years and have raised money through our burger nights and donated personal time to help lift this project over the top. We are so pleased to see the club get re-energized and refreshed as it will make our Sons of the Legion membership drives much easier.”
Biondich added, “The seeds of this Post 241 reactivation effort have begun to take root with our recent vintage snowmobile event and with an uptick in new members attending meetings.”
District Legion Commander Pocrnich said the rededication will help reenergize the veterans and the American Legion and make it “a bright spot in the community and a place where veterans can communicate with one another and stay connected.”
