VIRGINIA — Lyle Conaway, decorated Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and recipient of the Navy Cross "for extraordinary heroism in combat with an armed enemy force," has died.
The colorful Ridgewood figure who built and flew airplanes, wrote a book on his war experiences and was part of the Netflix documentary series, "Medal of Honor," was 91.
"Rest in Peace and "SEMPER FI," Jeffrey Mott wrote about Conaway on the Bauman Funeral Home website. "Growing up a couple doors down from your house in Ridgewood, you were an inspiration. I received my first airplane ride from you and you even let me handle the controls which I thought was awesome... I joined the Marine Corps after high school mainly after talking and listening to your stories and I believe that it was the best and biggest factor in my life."
In 1955, Conaway was awarded the Navy Cross, the second highest Navy and Marine Corps medal.
The citation reads, "The President of the United States of America takes pleasure in presenting the Navy Cross to Private First Class Lyle F. Conaway, United States Marine Corps Reserve, for extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations against an armed enemy of the United Nations while serving as a Rifleman of Company F, Second Battalion, First Marines, FIRST Marine Division (Reinforced), in action against enemy aggressor forces in the Republic of Korea on the night of 15 - 16 September 1951.
"When his unit was suddenly subjected to a fierce assault launched by a numerically superior hostile force from commanding ground under cover of darkness, Private First Class Conaway, along with another Marine, quickly volunteered to move forward to defend a heavy machine gun located on the extreme point of the northern flank. Courageously remaining in this exposed position in the face of the intense enemy barrage, he succeeded in delivering accurate and effective fire upon the attackers and, when the machine gun was rendered inoperative during the battle, raced from one fighting position to another, firing his weapon rapidly to simulate greater strength in the line until the machine gun was ready again for action.
"Although sustaining serious wounds, Private First Class Conaway steadfastly refused to be evacuated and continued his valiant stand against the enemy until he was too weak to fight any longer. By his indomitable spirit and great personal valor in the face of tremendous odds, he contributed immeasurably to the repulse of the hostile force. His inspiring actions were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service." He received two Purple Hearts for wounds sustained in battle.
---
Just this year Conaway completed writing a book "Joe and I," described as a "gripping and potent novel that recounts the true tales along the battle on Hill 749 and a man who stood by his belief and fought with courage." Conaway had written, "The Korean War left too many stories untold. This one should have been recorded earlier, but took over 65 years to tell. It's the story of a group of Marines, greatly outnumbered, and one who became a hero."
The one who would become a hero, Conaway said, was Cpl. Joe Vittori, an Italian from New York, "the bravest man I've ever known."
For his actions on Hill 749, Joe Vittori was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. This story became one segment of the 2018 Netflix series, “Medal of Honor."
---
"Few people have cameras rolling when they are reunited with someone they haven’t seen in 60 years, but when the producers of Netflix’s 'Medal of Honor' series had the opportunity to bring together two long-distanced Korean War veterans, they made it happen," wrote Katie McCarthy, managing editor for Coffee or Die, Black Rifle Coffee Company’s online news and lifestyle magazine covering stories about the military, first responders and veterans. "Lyle Conaway and Tom Zayas, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps alongside Medal of Honor recipient Joseph Vittori, weren’t easy to find, either. Mike Dowling, the military advisor and associate producer for 'Medal of Honor,' said they had almost given up on any eyewitness accounts of Vittori’s actions during the Battle of Punchbowl, Sept. 16, 1951.
“If you read the story about the battle and the people who were there, there is one name that pops up, that stands out, and it’s Lyle Conaway," McCarthy wrote. "Lyle fought in the same fighting hole as Joe that night, he was there side-by-side with him. Lyle survived the actions that night, and his testimony is really what got Vittori the Medal of Honor." McCarthy wrote that Dowling got in touch with the Virginia American Legion commander, who said he hadn’t seen Conaway lately, but told Dowling, "Oh, everyone knows where Lyle lives." The meeting was successful.
McCarthy wrote in her story, "Conaway, who was awarded the Navy Cross for his actions during the battle, was injured and evacuated from the battlefield that night, but he retained contact information for his brothers in arms. He provided names of other Marines who were also in the battle with Vittori, including Zayas. They hadn’t been in contact over the years, but they knew many of the same people and shared memories of that fateful September night in Korea in 1951.
"Cpl. Joe Vittori was 22 years old when he was killed in action, but his family — with whom the production team finally made contact around the same time they found Conaway — never knew the full details of what happened on the night he died. They believed that he was alone on a hill when he was killed while manning a machine gun and holding off approaching enemy forces. When the 'Medal of Honor' production team visited Vittori’s family, Zayas had the opportunity to join them and tell Vittori’s family the truth: Vittori wasn’t alone on that hill — Conaway was there, though injured, and Zayas was supporting Vittori by running ammunition between machine gunners."
---
A memorial gathering was held at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club.
He died Oct. 9, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth with his daughters by his side. He was born May 8, 1930, in Virginia, Minn., to Cecil and Ruth (Smith) Conaway. He married Patricia M. Ulicsni on July 26, 1949.
He worked many jobs in Virginia including the Virginia Police Department, Loomis driver and was the “Virginia Dog Catcher” for many years. He built seven Stearman planes and flew them frequently, entertaining the people of Ridgewood. He was also a great storyteller and singer.
Surviving are his eight children, Dan (Shirley) of Orr, Dave (Mary Lou) of Virginia; Kate (Nick) Pershern of Virginia, Kurt (Deb) of Eveleth, Scott of Two Harbors, Maureen Holappa of Virginia, Brian (Diane) of Britt and Pete of Virginia; his flying buddy John Mohr and family; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Patty Mae in 2006; parents, siblings, son-in-law, Larry Holappa, and a grandson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.