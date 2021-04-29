Mesabi Metallics, the company in control of the embattled Nashwauk mining project, has just hours remaining to submit financial and offtake agreements to Minnesota regulators before the state’s Executive Council is set to decide their fate next month.
The deadline is part of an amended lease agreement approved by the state’s top elected officials — including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor — in a controversial extension of terms last December.
If Mesabi Metallics makes its Saturday deadline in earnest, the Executive Council can approve their financial and offtake partners allowing the company to move forward. On the other hand, they could deem the submissions insufficient and opt to pull leases on state owned minerals, effectively dealing the final blow to the current iteration of the project.
Local and state officials have long planned a new iron ore mine, processing plant and hot-briquetted iron facility in Nashwauk, with initial plans dating back to the 2000s under Essar Steel Minnesota. But a $1.1 billion bankruptcy filing, followed by ownership changes, a failure to restart meaningful construction, numerous missed deadlines and the return of former parent company Essar Global to the scene left the state with its December ultimatum: Have is needed to finish the project by May 1 or the leases return to the government’s control.
DNR officials said it could take up to two weeks to review Mesabi’s submissions ahead of the next Executive Council meeting in May. As of Wednesday afternoon, the agency had not received any finalized actions from the company to meet its conditions of the lease amendment.
“To date, DNR has not received any finalized financial, offtake, or trust documents,” wrote Joseph Henderson, division director for Land and Minerals at the DNR. “The DNR’s staff and legal team, in coordination with the Attorney General’s office and contracted legal assistance, will thoroughly review any materials that Mesabi submits by the May 1st deadline to determine whether they meet the requirements of the 2020 Master Lease Amendment.”
Cleveland-Cliffs, which controls a large portion of land and minerals at the project site, is considered the odds-on favorite to obtain state leases should Mesabi Metallics falter again. CEO Lourenco Goncalves has expressed increased interest in Nashwauk, saying he would build an HBI facility in the future and use the minerals on site to help keep Hibbing Taconite — which is on pace to run out of ore by 2024 — in operation.
Part of the state’s expectations for Mesabi Metallics to move forward is that Essar Global remains only a financial entity in the project’s future and not in control of its operations. To date, regulators and government officials have only met with Patrick Hynes, a lawyer and lobbyist representing Essar; Jamie Nelson, who was appointed to the Mesabi Metallics board of directors after former CEO Tom Clarke was ousted in 2018; and Firdhouse Coovadia, who is listed as the director of Essar Capital Limited.
“Mesabi Metallics will submit documentation to the DNR by May 1st,” Hynes wrote in an email. “Mesabi Metallics intends to start ramp-up of construction in May.”
Local lawmakers, chambers of commerce and some unions have recently taken more public stances on Essar, the current process and the future of the project.
Independent State Sens. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Tom Bakk of Cook recently wrote a bill that would keep permits intact should the DNR and Executive Council want to move on from Mesabi Metallics, essentially providing a safety net for the Nashwauk ore to be mined by a new company without a lengthy environmental review process.
State Rep. Dave Lislegard, in a letter to the Executive Council and a recent op-ed in the Mesabi Tribune, questioned why the state moved forward with Essar leadership to begin with, citing the company’s bankruptcy, missed deadlines and the Walz administration’s attempt to debar Essar from doing business in the state. He floated the possibility of a House investigation of the process, a position supported in a separate letter by the United Steelworkers Local 6860.
“The management of the Nashwauk minerals has been deplorable and this fiasco shouldn’t have been allowed to reach this point,” Lislegard wrote. “The DNR has made a series of missteps and I am left with no choice but to go on record to demand a different approach. Further, I will pursue a legislative audit if the department continues to mismanage the state’s Nashwauk leases to the detriment of the people of Minnesota.”
Executive Council members also received letters from the Hibbing and Laurentian chambers of commerce, who urged the elected officials and DNR to act in a way that maximizes the value of minerals for taxes and school trust funds, and capitalize on the opportunity to boost the local economy.
Laurentian Chamber of Commerce officials pleaded with the state to make consideration of financial and offtake agreements a public process. Typically, the DNR has reviewed the submissions and made details public after a recommendation was made to the state’s leaders.
In a letter, the chamber said it “urges the Executive Council to hold an open meeting at which you examine the submission from Essar Steel/MesabiMetallics and determine if it satisfies the terms of the lease before the state takes any action. If you find the submission does not meet the obligation, we urge you to direct the state to remove those leases and grant them to another company that will develop the site and make the economic contributions that are so important to our region and the entire state.”
