SUPERIOR, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Devyn Dahl of Mountain Iron to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Summer 2021 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

