HIBBING — Sharon Niemi started working in the cable television industry long before the internet and broadband came to be. Now the Palo resident has retired after 41 years. And she has received good wishes from customers, from the Mediacom field operations office in Iowa — and from Rocco Commisso, Mediacom founder, chairman and CEO.
Phyllis Peters of the field operations office in West Des Moines said in a news release, "For more than four decades, Sharon Niemi has been the familiar face at the local cable company offices in Virginia and Eveleth. Niemi looked back and reflected on the evolution of communications technology in the industry she’s been part of since 1979."
Niemi told the Mesabi Tribune that she had sent Mediacom CEO Commisso, a native of Italy, a letter telling him of her longtime, much-enjoyed tenure with Mediacom. And he had sent her a framed letter recognizing her 21 years with Mediacom.
Peters said, "In a technology-based industry, it’s hard to imagine being in the same field for 41 years – I’ve seen many comments from customers who have appreciated Sharon’s approach to helping people of all ages adjust to new ways of using cable TV and now broadband."
Niemi, the former Sharon McGinnis of Hoyt Lakes, had just finished at Duluth Business University and met her husband Jim Niemi when she learned of a job opening at a cable company. She got the job and in the first 20 years, 1979-1999, there had been five cable company owners. Then Mediacom took over 21 years ago. "Procedures would change... there were offices in Cloquet, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Virginia... The biggest reason I stayed was the diversity, especially in these outer offices. You had to be a jack of all trades. When I first started, it was only a handful of channels. Now it's phone, internet, interactive TV, WiFi. How fast this industry moves. Employees have to know a little bit about all of that."
Niemi said the company was "incredibly supportive" when her husband died from a brain tumor. She has a daughter Andrea Niemi and a son Michael Niemi. Co-workers become like family, she said. "Life threw a lot at me in a very short time," Niemi said, noting the illnesses and deaths of numerous family members and friends. She would like to travel in her retirement, something she and her husband had planned to do. She also owns her home and several acres of land as well as lake property.
Peters said in the news release, "When Niemi started as a customer service receptionist, she hand-printed customer account information on notecards because her office, and few others, used computers. Her local customers wanted to connect their TVs to cable to receive signals from three national broadcast networks, a few cable channels and a new sports channel called ESPN. Seeing new channels added to the lineup each year was a fun aspect to the job. Even though the internet was still two decades away, Niemi says there was always something new to share with customers."
According to Peters' news release, "The new company quickly began to rebuild and interconnect its fiber-based network so that customers would not just receive television signals, but instead, could send and receive data between home computers and the rapidly expanding global internet. In 2002 the internet was new to almost everyone. Niemi’s challenge was to ensure that service representatives she supervised in numerous Mediacom offices throughout the state knew how to help customers access the internet through a cable modem."
Peters said Niemi had remarked that "customers were thrilled with the internet speed of 1.5 Mbps because it was faster than the dial-up alternative and it didn’t tie up the home phone. But those early speeds were quickly eclipsed with ever-faster speeds. For TV subscribers, advanced features arrived with OnDemand, digital video recorders (DVRs) and then TiVo® service." Peters said that Niemi helped customers navigate the television transition from analogue to digital and high definition."
The news release continued. "Niemi believes broadband internet has been the game-changing technology with the greatest impact on the lives of customers in Virginia and the 15 other St. Louis County communities and townships where Mediacom’s network is present.To receive Mediacom services, homes and businesses need to be within reach of the company’s fiber-based network. Ironically, Niemi’s home is not located near any provider’s broadband network."
