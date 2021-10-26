Nationally ranked mixed doubles curling teams from across the country line the ice at Curl Mesabi Tuesday for the opening ceremony of the US Olympic’s Mixed Doubles Curling trials.

Minnesota State Representative Dave Lislegard gestures to the crowd as he welcomes them and a full slate of Olympic hopeful curlers to Curl Mesabi Tuesday evening. The club is hosting the US Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling trials.

USA Curling National Team Coach Phill Drobnick stands in as skip for the ceremonial first rock which is thrown by 1960 Olympic Gold Medal winner John Mayasich during the opening ceremony of Tuesday’s mixed doubles curling Olympic trials in Eveleth.

Photos by Mark Sauer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments