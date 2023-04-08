BABBITT—Makenzie Little doesn’t know exactly what got her interested in things like science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, but she has a pretty good idea.
“I’m not sure what got me into S.T.E.A.M. specifically. I’d like to think I’m pretty curious and creative, so I think S.T.E.A.M kind of just came more naturally to be one of my interests,” the 13-year-old 8th grader from Northeast East Range said by email Thursday, a couple weeks removed from winning a major award at the Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair (SSEF).
On March 24 more than 300 middle and high school students from over 50 schools across Minnesota competed in the 86th annual event—held at the St. Paul RiverCentre and organized by the Minnesota Academy of Science (MAS).
Little was one of them, and her project “What is the best way to desalinate water?” won the Middle School Ecolab Water Vision Award of $700.
A video of her project is available at: mnmas.org/2023-ssef-awards.
A judge commenting on her project said it was a “good job designing multiple different ways to desalinate water. You did a great job on your presentation and showing enthusiasm for your topic!”
“I was super excited,” Little said. “I was at a friend’s house and I started squealing when I saw the Ecolab and how my name was announced.”
According to information found on the SSEF website, Ecolab is a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services.
“With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.”
Ecolab water vision award winning projects “are clearly presented, using excellent scientific data gathering and presentations practices, showcasing innovative ideas around the topics of water access, clean water, or water conservation.”
The Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair is a program of the Minnesota Academy of Science. Seagate Technology remains the event’s premier sponsor. Additional support comes from the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement / Americorps Volunteer Generation Fund, Ecolab, the Broadcom Foundation, and the Hardenbergh Foundation.
During the competition, dozens of companies and organizations gave awards valued at more than $15,000. Participating students advanced from regional science fairs throughout Minnesota to compete in the event.
Little said the process starts at Northeast Range with a science fair and then “our science teacher (Ellen Pierce) asks who wants to try for regionals.”
“I did the science fair last year because Mrs. Pierce also gives extra credit for doing it so I decided, ‘I’ll do it again,’” Little said. “I think we started in October and I was having a difficult time deciding what I would do. I talked to my mom about it and she started telling me about a presentation she saw about desalination and the water crisis then my mom and I worked together to make it a project.”
In the video of the project, Little uses humor and expressive storytelling to describe the process, stating near the start: “I want to do this project because what if I get stuck on a deserted island and there’s no fresh water around? I would die,” she says before falling on the floor in dramatic fashion and then jumping back to her feet.
“Let’s not get off track,” she then exclaims. “The cool thing about this project is it taught me about the water crisis, which is an added plus. Hey, I have an excuse not to know. I’m 13 and from Minnesota—from the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s not like we have a lack of fresh water here.”
From there she explains her experiment, what is needed—including a heat lamp, a rock, a styrofoam container, and some plastic wrap—and leads the viewer through the process.
Little said besides a little help from her parents—which included the use of a stove early on—she also got some tips and help from Pierce, who let her use the lab and gave her ideas to expand the project.
The video took her a couple of classroom hours to complete.
“I had to make a lot of clips as my friend was in the same room doing her project, which was kind of loud, so we took turns standing there awkwardly while the other did their thing,” Little said.
Pierce said by email that she holds a local science fair for all 7th and 8th graders at NER in December and that students started researching their projects earlier in the fall.
She said any students that wish to move on to the Regional NE Minnesota Science Fair held in Duluth in February gather additional data and research during January.
“This year we had nine students compete at the regional fair level. Several of them earned prizes and awards at the regional level and all nine advanced to the state level of competition,” Pierce said.
Emilia Swenson and Amelia Sandy received 2nd and 10th place overall for all middle school projects. While Rain Killic and Trevor Zaitz received awards from the society of women engineers and the NRRI respectively.
Pierce said said Little—who is a Bois Forte Band member—received a first-place award in her category and and was recognized with an award from the American Indian Science and Engineering fair judges.
“She is an exuberant hard working science student. Spending extra time before and after school and during lunch to gather data,” Pierce said of the 8th grader. “When I suggest a different method or procedure, she willingly tries it and engineers a way to make it work.”
Pierce added that while she has had students win awards at the state level in the past, this was the “largest monetary award that a student has won.”
“Unfortunately this year’s award ceremony was virtual so I didn’t get to see her excitement when winning, but we all cheered her on in a group text,” Pierce said, adding that she is retiring this year but has offered to mentor students next year if the new science teacher doesn’t want to run science fairs.
That’s good news for Little, who is already looking ahead.
“I already have a small plan on what I’m doing next science fair,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.