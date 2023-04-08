Makenzie Little

Makenzie Little, an 8th grade student at Northeast Range, won the Middle School Ecolab Water Vision Award of $700 during the Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair in March. She was one of more than 300 students to compete. Her project was entitled “What is the best way to desalinate water?”

 JESSE WHITE MESABI TRIBUNE

BABBITT—Makenzie Little doesn’t know exactly what got her interested in things like science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, but she has a pretty good idea.

“I’m not sure what got me into S.T.E.A.M. specifically. I’d like to think I’m pretty curious and creative, so I think S.T.E.A.M kind of just came more naturally to be one of my interests,” the 13-year-old 8th grader from Northeast East Range said by email Thursday, a couple weeks removed from winning a major award at the Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair (SSEF).

