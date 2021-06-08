A portion of Kleffman Road in Hibbing has been temporarily closed due to a culvert failure.
St. Louis County Public Works staff have determined that the joint connecting two box culverts has separated. Engineers are now evaluating the cause and how best to correct it.
The road will likely be closed 6-8 weeks for repairs.
Kleffman Road, also known as County Road 710, is a gravel road primarily used by local traffic. The closure is approximately one mile south of Day Lake Road (County Road 464).
Road closure signs are being posted. Recommended detours include Day Lake Road to County State Aid Highway 5, or Rainey Road to Trunk Highway 169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.