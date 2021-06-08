A portion of Kleffman Road in Hibbing has been temporarily closed due to a culvert failure.

St. Louis County Public Works staff have determined that the joint connecting two box culverts has separated. Engineers are now evaluating the cause and how best to correct it.

The road will likely be closed 6-8 weeks for repairs.

Kleffman Road, also known as County Road 710, is a gravel road primarily used by local traffic. The closure is approximately one mile south of Day Lake Road (County Road 464).

Road closure signs are being posted. Recommended detours include Day Lake Road to County State Aid Highway 5, or Rainey Road to Trunk Highway 169.

