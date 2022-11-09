VIRGINIA—Incumbent Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. garnered 61.35% of the vote in Tuesday’s general election to fight off a challenge from Councilor Steven B. Johnson with 38.09%.
Cuffe earned 1,854 votes, while Johnson received 1,151.
In the Virginia City Council race, incumbent Maija Biondich earned 21.13% of the vote, while incumbent was second with 18.06% and newcomer Liz Motley (16.82%) slipped past Laura Summers Bachschneider (16.21%) for the third and final, four-year seat available.
Biondich received 1,602 votes, Friedlieb grabbed 1,369, Motley had 1,275 and Summers Bachschneider picked up 1,229.
For council, incumbent Charlie Baribeau had 1,078 votes (14.22%) and former councilor Bob Henderson received 13.24% of the vote (1,004 votes). Along with Summers Bachschneider, Baribeau and Henderson were both eliminated.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARD
District 6 St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson won another term on the County Board after garnering nearly 59% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.
Nelson, who has been a commissioner for 19 years, got 6,957 votes and defeated Matt Matasich for the four-year seat. The challenger picked up 38.73% of the votes cast (4,569).
ROCK RIDGE SCHOOL BOARD
District 1
Incumbents John Uhan and Pollyann Sorcan kept their seats in the Rock Ridge School Board’s District 1 election Tuesday, while incumbent Matt Sjoberg came up short.
Uhan received the most votes in District 1 (the former Eveleth-Gilbert district) with 1,924, while Sorcan surged when some of the later precincts came in to garner 1,606 votes.
Sjoberg lost out by 98 votes after having 1,508 Rock Ridge voters give him their support.
Mike Pariseau took fourth with 1,189 votes.
DISTRICT 2
Incumbent Nicole Culbert-Dahl and newcomer Lisa Westby were the top two vote getters Tuesday as they won seats on the Rock Ridge School Board (District 2). District 2 is the former Virginia district.
Culbert-Dahl garnered 2,059 votes to lead the way, while Westby was closed behind with 2,012 votes.
Former school board member Murray Anderson was third with 1,396 votes and challenger Shaun Hainey was fourth at 1,308.
With the 2022 general election complete, the board will go from nine members down to seven. Board members Tom Tammaro and Stacy Scholz did not run for the board.
HIBBING SCHOOL BOARD
HIBBING—Kathy Nyberg, Sarah Gabardi and Jeff Polcher were the top vote getters for three open seats on the Hibbing School Board.
Nyberg, an incumbent with eight years experience, was the top vote getter with 3,619 votes, followed by newcomer Sarah Gabardi with 3,465, and incumbent Jeff Polcher, with 3,425, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Incumbent Marge Martin received 2,434, Krist Elsner, 2,246 and Jonun McGraffey, 1,550, and there were 55 write-in votes, according to the website.
GILBERT MAYOR/CITY COUNCIL
GILBERT—Thomas M. Smith, retired Gilbert police officer, won the Gilbert mayoral race with 522 votes, 64 percent of the total 809 votes cast. Incumbent Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. received 290 votes, representing 36 percent of the total votes.
Two candidates ran for two positions on the City Council, incumbent Joseph Thomas Pulles and former councilor Robert Pontinen. Pulles received 479 votes and Pontinen 433.
ELY MAYOR/CITY COUNCIL
In the race to replace Ely Mayor Roger Skraba, who ran for House District 3A, Heidi K. Omerza earned that right by defeating fellow city councilor Paul Kess, 962-623.
In the uncontested race for three Ely City Council seats, Albert E. Forsman came out on top with 1,061 votes, while Angela Campbell was second at 961 and Adam Bisbee was third at 686.
CHISHOLM MAYOR/CITY COUNCIL
CHISHOLM—Adam M. Lantz, the current city council president, defeated his opponent Brandan Fiedler in the race for Mayor of Chisholm.
Lantz received 1,160 votes, or 62.43 percent of votes, according to unofficial results listed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Fiedler received 601, or 32.35 percent. There were 97 write-in votes.
The incumbent John Champa did not file for reelection.
“I’d like to thank all those who supported me,” Lantz, who is the current council president said in an email on Wednesday. “What’s more important is the successful (school) referendum. I look forward to the the growth our community has coming and can’t wait to continue the work we have laid out for ourselves.”
In the race for Chisholm City Council, April (Larson) Fountain was the top vote-getter with 1,053, or 33.46 percent, followed by Jedediah A. Holewa with 761, or 24.18 percent, each to fill a four-year term on the city council. Other candidates are as follows, Felicia O’Connell with 693 votes and Dillon P. Anderson with 627. There were 13 write-in votes.
COOK CITY COUNCIL
COOK—Jody Bixby was the top vote getter Tuesday en route to earning a spot on the Cook City Council with 130 votes.
Kim Brunner won the other available seat with 114 votes. Ivette Reing took third with 98 votes.
In the special election for Cook City Councilor, Liza Root picked up 79 votes, which was just two more than Dave Danz. Erin Danielson was third with 57 votes.
In the uncontested mayor’s race Harold Johnston grabbed 204 votes, while there were 14 write-ins.
HOYT LAKES CITY COUNCIL
HOYT LAKES—In the special election for Hoyt Lakes City Council, Stuart Beauregard nearly doubled up competitor Sheri J. Skerjance, 575-293, to earn a seat on the council.
The special election was to replace former Councilor David Zins, who was appointed mayor last April after former Mayor Chris Vreeland resigned effective June 1 because he built a home out of town.
Brennan Scott and incumbent Cherie Grams were uncontested in the City Council race. Grams got 738 votes, while Scott had 662.
Incumbent Mayor David Zins also ran uncontested and grabbed 839 votes.
MESABI EAST SCHOOL BOARD
AURORA—Incumbents Amanda Gross and Walter “Walt” Hautala won reelection to the Mesabi East School Board Tuesday, with Gross receiving 2,342 votes and Hautala 2,273. Newcomer Justin Adams also was elected to the board with 1,794 votes.
The fourth candidate for the three open board seats was Gregg Allen, who received 1,319 votes.
MOUNTAIN IRON CITY COUNCIL
MOUNTAIN IRON—An incumbent and former councilor were re-elected to the Mountain Iron City Council during Tuesday’s general election.
Previous longtime councilor Alan Stanaway was the top vote-getter with 808 votes. Incumbent Julie Buria came in second with 600 votes, filling out the two, four-year seats up for election.
Candidates Daniel Gunderson received 577 votes and Nicole Felten had 370 votes. There were also 12 write-in votes.
Incumbent Mountain Iron Mayor Peggy Anderson, who ran unopposed, was re-elected with 1,164 votes. There were also 70 write-in votes for mayor.
AURORA CITY COUNCIL
AURORA—A former Aurora councilor was the top vote-getter in the city’s special election Tuesday for two, three-year seats on the Aurora City Council.
Richard Hess came in with 370 votes, followed by incumbent Daniel Goette, who received 356 votes.
David Akins-Miller had 321 votes, and there were 12 write-ins.
Goette had been serving as an interim councilor after Tyler Lehto, who had been elected during last year’s general election, did not accept the seat. The other seat in the special election was vacated when longtime Aurora City Councilor Dave Worshek moved out of the area.
NASHWAUK MAYOR/CITY COUNCIL
NASHWAUK—Incumbent Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari ousted challenger Andrew Elj during Tuesday’s general election for a two-year mayoral term.
Saari received 232 votes; Elj had 161.
In the council race, Greg Heyblom, with 258 votes, and Sheila Jensen, with 157 votes, were elected to fill two seats.
Ed Bolf received 153 votes, and Jericho Unterburger had 78 votes. There were also four write-ins.
KEEWATIN CITY COUNCIL/MAYOR
KEEWATIN—Incumbent interim Keewatin City Councilor Pamela “Pam” LaBine was re-elected during Tuesday’s general election, along with the Keewatin’s elected city clerk, Tawnya Maras, to fill two seats on the council.
LaBine and Maras each received 215 votes.
Chuck Whight had 155 votes, and Kyle Bonestell came in with 116 votes. There were also five write-in votes.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Keewatin Mayor Michael Mick LaBine, who ran unopposed, was re-elected with 317 votes. There were also 41 write-in votes for mayor.
ITASCA COUNTY SHERIFF
GRAND RAPIDS—Joe Dasovich had a strong showing Tuesday as he was elected to the Itasca County Sheriff’s position.
Dasovich garnered 12,795 votes to cruise past challenger Jeff Carlson, who had 7,246 votes.
NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN SCHOOL BOARD
Incumbent Jeff Sundquist was the top vote-getter Tuesday as he captured one of three, four-year seats on the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board.
Sundquist finished in the top spot with 1,080 votes, incumbent Lisa Peratalo was second with 1,019 and newcomer Jake Castle got the third spot by just one vote.
Castle garnered 756 votes, while incumbent Bill Hendricks picked up 755.
In the special election for school board member, Wayne LaBine was unopposed and received 1,369 votes.
TOWER CITY COUNCIL
TOWER—In the special election for a Tower City Council member, Joshua Zika came out on top over challenger Tom Suihkonen.
Zika received 111 votes, while Suihkonen grabbed 76.
In the uncontested mayor’s race, David Setterberg garnered 168 votes.
In the uncontested council race for two seats, Joe Morin had 139 votes, while Robert Anderson picked up 136.
BABBITT MAYOR/CITY COUNCIL
BABBITT—Duane Lossing won the Babbitt mayor’s post with a strong showing Tuesday night. He received 61.22% of the votes (461) to far outdistance his opponents.
Glenn Anderson finished with 117 votes, Bernice Norregaard had 106, Jim Christopherson earned 37 and Dana Morgan was fifth at 29.
Lossing will replace Mayor Andrea Zupancich, who ran for State Senate District 3 on Tuesday.
In the City Council race for two open seats, Joseph White came out on top with 375 votes, while Jim Lassi grabbed the other seat with 327 votes.
John M. Fitzpatrick was third at 280, Terry G. Switajewski was fourth at 225 and Craig Warlof was fifth at 147.
