Crews respond to house fire in Chisholm

Fire damaged the back porch of a home on the 200 block of First Street Southwest on Tuesday in Chisholm.

CHISHOLM — Firefighters from the Chisholm Fire Department and Hibbing Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday at a home on the 200 block of First Street Southwest in Chisholm.

At just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday firefighters were dispatched to 215 Southwest First St., according to Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci.

The fire was contained to the back porch of the residence, according to information provided by the Friends of the Northland FireWire group.

Massuci said the homeowner was home at the time of the incident and called 911.

The Hibbing Fire Department was called in for mutual aid, and Chisholm Police Department assisted at the scene.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and is under investigation with the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.

