Bezhik Lake Fire

Smoke rises from the BWCAW from the Bezhik Lake Fire about 15 miles northwest of Ely.

 Forest service

ELY — Crews continued to battle a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Wednesday which they estimate to be up to 950 acres in size.

Rain moderated the Bezhik Lake Fire area earlier in the day and were trying to redirect the edge as it neared cabins and lake homes. Residents and nearby campers had left the area.

U.S. Forest Service officials said the fire reached the southwest edge of the Moose Loop Forest Road (Forest Road 464).

A Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) Type 3 Incident Management Team was ordered yesterday and took command of the fire Wednesday morning, bringing additional operational, planning, and logistical support and will be based out of the Warehouses at the Kawishiwi Ranger District in Ely.

The Behzik Fire was detected Monday afternoon in the Trout Lake unit of the Boundary Waters, about 15 miles northwest of Ely.

Officials believe the fire was started by lightning. By Monday evening, it had grown to about 10 acres. Engrav said it's burning through an area of mature red and white pines, with flames up to four feet high.

MPR News and KBJR contributed to this report.

