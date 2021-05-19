ELY — Crews continued to battle a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Wednesday which they estimate to be up to 950 acres in size.
Rain moderated the Bezhik Lake Fire area earlier in the day and were trying to redirect the edge as it neared cabins and lake homes. Residents and nearby campers had left the area.
U.S. Forest Service officials said the fire reached the southwest edge of the Moose Loop Forest Road (Forest Road 464).
A Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) Type 3 Incident Management Team was ordered yesterday and took command of the fire Wednesday morning, bringing additional operational, planning, and logistical support and will be based out of the Warehouses at the Kawishiwi Ranger District in Ely.
The Behzik Fire was detected Monday afternoon in the Trout Lake unit of the Boundary Waters, about 15 miles northwest of Ely.
Officials believe the fire was started by lightning. By Monday evening, it had grown to about 10 acres. Engrav said it's burning through an area of mature red and white pines, with flames up to four feet high.
MPR News and KBJR contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.