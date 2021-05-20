ELY - A fire in the Boundary Waters Area Canoe Wilderness, which initially sent smoke plumes into the skies, calmed to a smoldering blaze drifting with the wind on an overcast Thursday.
“The intensity of the fire has been knocked down,” Superior National Forest spokesperson Tim Engrav told the Mesabi Tribune in a phone interview. “It’s not growing.”
The blaze, named the Bezhik Fire, started on Monday. It burned beneath red and white pines across 10 acres in the La Croix District of the BWCAW, about 15 mile northwest of Ely. The fire spread to 950 acres and was at 10 percent containment on Thursday afternoon, Superior National Forest officials said.
No injuries have been reported. But the fire has damaged private properties off Moose Loop Road including one cabin and three so-called “out buildings” such as an outhouse.
“The seasonal structures were lost due to the fire,” Engrav said.
St. Louis County officials spoke with several property owners earlier this week before the fire reached the road. Fire crews searched the area and confirmed that no one was at the properties at the time of the damage. Local Forest Road 464 remains closed, as firefighters worked to protect private land on northern access routes Thursday.
The fire has not reached lakes or rivers. It stretched close to a small creek yet the area is not considered a travel route.
The Forest Service maintains that the cause of the Bezhik Fire was lightning, Engrav said.
The agency reported “it was not safe to put firefighters on the ground” on Monday night due to the remote setting and time of the fire detected northwest of Bezhik Lake and west of Big Moose Lake within the Trout Lake unit of the BWCAW.
The blaze grew to 40 acres on Tuesday morning. The midday temperatures rose to 80 degrees Farheinheit, with 20 percent humidity.
“The wind from south increased in speeds and pushed the fire and it changed from the lower intensity ground fire to hotter and more intense fire,” Engrav said. “There was a combination of low humidity level and winds blowing on it to the north” toward the Moose Loop Road south of the Echo Trail in the La Croix District.
As the fire intensified Tuesday afternoon, state and federal agencies deployed six aircraft to drop water over the flames and smoke.
Crews used four, single-engine float planes called “fire bosses” from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to scoop up 800 gallons at a time. They also used two, large jet engine fixed wings, or “air tankers” to hold several thousand gallons of water per trip. (One jet came from South Dakota. The other aircraft was stationed in Brainerd, as the Forest Service had forecasted fires in a dry season.)
Fire managers reported the fire spread to 1,635 acres. But they said on Wednesday afternoon they had trouble figuring out the size of the fire due to the smoke and corrected their figure to 950 acres.
A Minnesota Incident Command System team responded to the fire, which spread outside of the BWCAW to the southwest region of the Moose Loop Forest Road. The team helped to shut down several Forest Roads and entry points. Meantime, fire crews worked on the edge of the fire, with help from heavy overcast skies, higher humidity and light rain and mist.
By Thursday afternoon, at least 120 people from federal and state agencies were helping to battle the blaze including emergency responders from Morris Fall Lake Township and Virginia, Minn.
There were engines from various states, as far as Oregon. More than 20 Forest Service Hotshot members from Lolo National Forest in Montana and Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee were on scene after being ordered into the area several weeks ago in anticipation of a fire due to prescribed burns in a string of dry months.
“We had been trending dry,” Engrav said. “We knew we didn’t have a lot of rain in northern Minnesota. So, we already had some of these resources lined up.”
The Forest Service stopped prescribed burns more than a week ago. On May 13, firefighters put out a 78-acre blaze north of Virginia. No injuries were reported.
The ongoing rainy and cloudy conditions late this week has been helpful to crews battling the Bezhik Fire. They reported about half an inch to ¾ inch of rain in the area Thursday.
“The rain doesn’t put everything out, but it helps keep everything to a minimum,” Engrav said.
