HIBBING—Musicians with the Crescendo Orchestra are rehearsing for their spring concert.
The Movies and Broadway themed concert is set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.
Music from Pirates of the Caribbean, Wonder Woman, and Harry Potter are just a few samples of what is in store for this concert.
Julie Takkunen, Director and founder of the Crescendo Orchestra, said the Orchestra had the honor of having Erin Aldridge, Concertmaster of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra serve as a guest conductor during a rehearsal back in March. Takkunen noted that Aldridge is a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Takkunen said since moving in recent months to the new location at 214 East Howard St. in Hibbing, the orchestra started in 2005 has experience substantial growth.
“Our program has really boomed and we have over 70 that are signed up for weekly lessons,” Takkunen said.
A majority of the influx is kids, but Takkunen said there are 20 new adult beginners this year. She credits two classes offered through Hibbing Community Education as a factor in the growth.
There are five levels at the orchestra.
“The first is Prelude, which is new beginners up through about 12 years of age; the next is intermezzo, kids with some experience one year of playing through sixth grade, and Encore, seventh grade through 12th grade,” Takkunen explained.
Last year a coop was formed involving the Chisholm School District, Hibbing School District to form the Crescendo High School Orchestra. The cooperative is a member of the Minnesota High School League and is able to compete at regional sections, are able to letter in orchestra, and can be excused for competitions. They just participated in the Section contest in Grand Rapids and received an Excellent rating.
“It was really a big step there,” Takkunen said.
Community String Level 4 Orchestra is a mix of adults from the community and high school musicians.
Symphony Orchestra Level 5 is a mix of high school, community adults, woodwind, brass and percussion.
“A lot come from the Hibbing, some from Chisholm, and there’s some high school woodwind brass and percussion,” Takkunen said.
Takkunen said about 10 teachers from area schools are included in the woodwind, brass and percussion.
The new space on Howard Street is about 2,000 square feet and is shared with Counterpoint Financial.
A grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board assists the orchestra in paying rent for the space. Before having such a dedicated space, the auditorium at Lincoln Elementary was used for rehearsals as available.
“Our own space gives us more freedom and flexibility,” Takkunen said. “Being on the main street has provided good visibility.”
Recitals are coming up at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 7 at the studio on Howard St. in Hibbing.
More information is available on the Crescendo Orchestra Facebook page, or on its website at crescendoyouthorchestra.com.
