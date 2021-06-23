As the Minnesota Legislature Special Session moves toward a finish line, a bill that would have created a Wild Rice Stewardship Council, has died.
“It's very unfortunate to not be able to get a group together to take a look at it,” Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, said. “It seems to me like a very good start in resolving an issue that needs to be resolved and putting all the people in the room that need to be there.”
A tri-partisan group of seven northeastern Minnesota legislators had signed onto the bill.
But the legislation wasn't included in the final Senate version of the Environment and Natural Resources Finance & Policy bill, which Wednesday was forwarded to the House of Representatives.
“If it does not make the final bill, it will be extremely disappointing,” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL- Aurora, who authored the House version of the bill said. “This bill is simple and brings everyone together to discuss the current state and how we go forward.”
The issue of protecting wild rice and resolving water standards for sulfate in bodies of water where wild rice grows, has been simmering for years.
With the potential of costly water filtering systems required, it's an especially important issue to many Minnesota communities, mining operations, and industries that discharge water.
It was hoped a stewardship council made of up a variety of stakeholders could move the debate forward.
But as state lawmakers hashed out a dozen omnibus bills, creation of the council fell by the wayside.
“The goal was to continue the work,” Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, who authored the Senate version. “A lot of people thought there needed to be more discussion.”
A state sulfate standard of 10 milligrams per liter of water was established in 1973 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), when the agency was created. The standard was based on field work done in the 1940's. The work said that wild rice was generally absent when sulfate levels were above 10 milligrams per liter.
However, the 10 milligrams per liter standard remains a firestorm.
“The wild rice issue has been ongoing for decades,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “It's time to put this issue behind us by creating a wild rice stewardship council to address the various threats to wild rice habitat, like water level, pH, climate change, invasive species, etc., or at the very least the MPCA needs to step up and update its outdated sulfate standard.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) standard for drinking water is 250 milligrams of sulfate per liter.
The City of Virginia's drinking water, which comes from an abandoned iron ore pit, is 60 milligrams per liter, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
Communities, mining operations, environmental groups, and tribes, have for years been at odds over the standard.
A stewardship council was hoped to foster leadership, collaboration, coordination and communication among state and tribal bodies along with other wild rice stakeholders.
Sen. Tom Bakk, I- Cook, a co-author, said he voted against the bill when it was brought to the floor as an amendment.
“I just don't think anything constructive can come out of it,” Bakk said.
Under the bill, Governor Tim Walz would appoint members of the council. State and tribal government representatives, wild rice resource users, pollutant permitees, non-government organizations, research scientists, and wild rice managers, would serve on the council.
The council would review and consider recommendations of a Governor's Task Force on Wild Rice and provide the governor, chief executives of Minnesota's 11 tribes, and the legislature, with a report on wild rice health. Policy and funding recommendations along with other protocol to ensure that wild rice thrives, would also be made.
Meanwhile, the EPA in March added 30 additional waters to Minnesota's Clean Water Act Impaired Waters List.
Those waters have not gone through proper rulemaking to designate the waters as being wild rice waters, according to the Iron Ore Alliance, a joint United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp. organization.
Minnesota rules currently list 24 waters with a wild rice designation, according to the alliance.
A public comment period on the EPA's action ends June 30.
Eichorn said it's important to get the issue right.
“Not only would this affect the mining industry, but they're going to go after cities for water treatment,” Eichorn said. “Mining companies would have to put in reverse osmosis water treatment plants that would a cost a couple hundred million to get it under the standard and then they would have to put sulfate back in. For a lot of small cities, it's unrealistic.”
Lislegard said it's critical to resolve the long-standing issue.
“The impacts are extremely far-reaching and it can not be taken lightly,” Lislegard said. “We need to bring in experts. These decisions need to be made not on emotion, but on fact-based science.”
Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, a co-sponsor of the bill said a council would help keep stakeholders talking
“I think we need to keep working on it,” Ecklund said. It's part of the education process.”
Johnson says the state needs to act and not oppose a stewardship council.
“If the state refuses to allow stakeholders to come together through a stewardship council, then they need to act on rulemaking to address the outdated standard. The lack of any kind of meaningful movement by the MPCA is unacceptable. They need to address this issue through rulemaking and put this issue behind us.”
Tomassoni says water levels are a major factor in wild rice health.
“We're the only state in the country that has a wild rice standard,” Tomassoni said. “Wild rice grows, and it grows when the conditions are right. It's not about the sulfate, it's about water levels. There's seasons when it grows good and seasons when it grows bad.”
Tomassoni says he's not giving up on creating the council.
“There's always next year,” he said.
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa representatives did not return phone calls for comment.
