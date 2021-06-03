COOK — The second Northwoods Friends of the Arts small art project and fundraiser has been launched to the public and members of NWFA. It is a challenge! Grab one or more 8 x10 canvases from the NWFA Gallery in Cook, 210 S. River St. Participants may paint, draw, weave, glue or paste on these canvases. As an alternative, artists may submit a favorite piece of art you have created other than on canvas. It could be a weaving, a photo, a quilt, a carving or a sculpture. You are the creator!
The rule is: It needs to be small. Artwork cannot be larger than 12x12 inches. The canvases look better if the edges are covered or painted. The entry fee is a mere $10 (you get a free canvas for your $10) and the deadline for entry is Wednesday, June 30.
At the gallery the submitted small canvas and artworks will be on sale in July priced at $50. The artist will earn 50% of the $50, or, $25 for each entry sold. Contact Alberta Whitenack, 218 666-2153, for further information or click on WWW.NWFAMN.ORG.
This is NWFA’s 11th year as an arts non-profit organization and it has survived the pandemic. This summer there are art classes available as well as events for writers. The exhibit this month at the gallery next to Dream Weaver Salon on Cook’s main street is called Spring Art Expo. This special exhibit is solely for the benefit of each artist who participates…all proceeds from sales of SAE art will belong to the artists during the month of June. Open hours are from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Timber Days celebration on Saturday, June 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.