Marquette Catholic School students drill holes into the household items they are converting into fishing lures Tuesday afternoon in Virginia. The students have been learning about outdoor activities throughout the year and they will take their home made lures to an area lake at the end of May.
Outdoor Education instructor Patrick Baumann explains how to attach hooks safely to hand made fishing lures during a workshop Tuesday afternoon in Virginia.
Marquette Catholic School students select flattened pennies to use as a base for hand made fishing lures they are creating as part of their outdoor education program.
Outdoor education teacher Patrick Baumann set out examples of types of lures students could make including this tooth brush lure.
Photos by Mark Sauer
