Craft and Stamp Club food shelf donation

Bonnie Kaskisto of the Craft and Stamp Club presents $500 to Karl Oberstar at the Quad Cities Food Shelf. The Stamp Club meets at the Virginia Senior Center twice a month. The food shelf is open Wednesdays and Thursdays.

 photo submitted

