Minnesota Supreme Court justices delivered a mixed ruling on three key permits for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes, with both sides of the argument declaring victory Wednesday.
The court upheld a decision from the state Department of Natural Resources not to hold a contested-case hearing on the entirety of the permits, but sent them back to the agency saying a narrow, one issue hearing be held on the project’s tailings basin.
It upheld the state Court of Appeals ruling that reversed PolyMet’s permit to mine because regulators did not include a set ending date for the mine. Justices also said opponents of the mine could renew permitting challenges after the contested case hearing, but similarly the DNR can reissue the permits following the trial-like hearing.
PolyMet said in a news release that it spent years studying the bentonite cap issue that will be considered by an administrative law judge, who will make a recommendation to the DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen on the permit.
“This is a big win for PolyMet, our supporters, and for industry in Minnesota,” said CEO Jon Cherry in a statement. “We continue to review the decision and will have more to say about our path forward in due course.”
A contested case hearing will add more delays for the NorthMet Mine, which has already gone through more than a decade of environmental review. If approved and built, it would become Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine.
It’s unclear how long the contested case hearing process will take, especially with COVID-19 restrictions and protocols still in place at state agencies and public places. The DNR will be in charge of planning the hearing, which could take an undetermined time for a decision from the administration law judge, meaning it likely represents a significant delay for the project.
The state Supreme Court delivered a mixed ruling in February on the company’s air permit through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the state Court of Appeals is expected to handle a slew of legal issues also brought forth by opponents, but not directly addressed by the high court Wednesday.
In not allowing for an open-ended contested case hearing, justices may have sidestepped the creation of a larger ripple effect through the state’s environmental permitting process. Narrowing the hearing to specific questions falls in line with the status quo of past contested case processes, despite regulators initially denying one.
“The Court found ample evidence in the permit records to support the DNR’s decisions on the critical issues of dam safety and tailings basin closure,” the DNR said in a statement. “The Court further found that DNR did not need to hold a contested case hearing on financial assurance or whether Glencore was required to be on the permit to mine at the time of permit issuance.”
Allowing an open-ended hearing on the entirety of the permits could have added the contested case process as another required layer to the environmental review process for not only private companies like PolyMet or the now-proposed Twin Metals Minnesota project near Ely, but also for municipal projects that face opposition.
“In its decision, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld – with one narrow exception – the multi-year, multi-agency review process conducted to ensure environmental standards will be met, and also the expertise and trust of the dedicated MDNR professionals to do their job,” Jobs for Minnesotans, a business, labor and community group supporting the project, said in a statement. ‘For this reason, this ruling was important to all responsible industrial projects looking to invest and bring jobs to Minnesota, even those beyond non-ferrous mining.”
In a joint statement following the ruling, environmental groups praised the court’s decision and declared a victory of their own, calling it a “pivotal” ruling with “crippling” impacts to the project. The statement was signed by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Water Legacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
“The decision underscores the [DNR’s] failure to scrutinize what would be the first sulfide mining operation in the state,” they wrote, “and signals an important change in how mining permits will be viewed by the courts in the future.”
