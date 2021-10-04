St. Louis County Public Health officials announced Monday that free COVID-19 testing will be available for the foreseeable future at three sites in Eveleth and Virginia.
According to a press release from the county, free saliva tests are now available on the following days at the following locations, and will continue until further notice:
• Mondays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Eveleth Auditorium, at 421 Jackson Street in Eveleth.
• Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Iron Trail Motors Event Center, at 919 6th Street South in Virginia.
• Fridays, noon - 4 p.m., St. Louis County Government Services Center in Virginia at 201 South 3rd Ave.
“The return of students to in-person learning, combined with the rising number of new COVID-19 cases, has greatly increased the demand for COVID-19 testing. St. Louis County Public Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to increase the availability of walk-in saliva tests, in particular on the Iron Range,” wrote County Communications Director Dana Kazel.
Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division director, said in an emailed interview Monday afternoon that officials did a soft start last Tuesday and Friday but this week is the first full week of testing. St. Louis County Public Health staff is administering the saliva tests, which are provided by the state, and no appointment is necessary.
Results are currently coming back within 24-48 hours.
She added that a community testing event set for today will be moving to the AEOA parking lot, where from 8 a.m. to noon the St. Louis County mobile clinic will be set-up for testing.
Westbrook was quoted in the press release as saying, “we are hearing numerous concerns from people about how difficult it has been to access COVID tests the last few weeks,” and that hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are “at capacity,” and expanded on that via email.
“We can only do so much with the number of people we have and the number of hours in a day. For public health, we are also trying to continue the various programs we always do — family home visits, child and teen checkups, WIC Clinics, (and more) — in addition to offering vaccinations and now resuming testing,” she said. “For hospitals, it’s been reported multiple times that they are challenged not only by the increase in COVID-19 patients, but also by an increase in patients who delayed routine, preventive care so that now what could have been a minor health situation is a more major one requiring emergency care.”
The rapid growth in new cases this fall means more people are exposed to positive cases and want to get tested, Westbrook said.
“When COVID vaccines became available and case rates started to drop, the demand for testing dropped, so many entities that previously provided testing were able to ramp down on that and shift resources to other priorities,” she said. “For us, we were able to assign more staff to focus on vaccination clinics or move them back to their regular, pre-COVID responsibilities. So it takes a little time to once again redirect resources, coordinate all the necessary details like finding locations, ensuring an adequate supply of test kits, etc so that we can again ramp up COVID-19 testing.”
Westbrook also said county health officials are appreciative of everyone who is trying to get tested and that it helps to minimize spread of COVID-19 in a community.
“We continue to see cases of people with no symptoms or minor symptoms that could be mistaken as a cold or seasonal allergies. When those people get tested and find out they’re positive, they can isolate and make sure they don’t spread the virus to anyone else,” Westbrook said. “Likewise, when someone is exposed to a positive case, the recommendation is to wait three to five days to get tested. A person can be contagious for two days before they show symptoms. So once again, getting tested — if it comes back positive — can let them know they need to stay away from people before they even realize they’re sick.”
She noted that while they see a lot of people wanting the rapid tests so they can get results back in 15-20 minutes, those tests are not recommended for people who have been exposed to a positive case, but have not developed symptoms, and who now want to know if they’re positive.
“The rapid tests are most reliable for people already exhibiting symptoms who want to know if it’s COVID. If results come back negative then it is most likely something else causing the symptoms,” she said.
---
The free tests are being offered at a time where nationally, the number of COVID hospitalizations have been going down in many areas and over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News — after urging more than 70 million eligible Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine — that “We are certainly turning the corner on this particular surge.”
According to The New York Times, there are nearly 20,000 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country than there were in early September.
Federal health officials note a 30% drop in new cases and hospitalizations over the last month, and Southern states — hit hard for months due to lower vaccination rates — have seen new cases dip significantly.
Closer to home, however, the latest MDH and County health numbers tell a little different story.
According to information on the St. Louis County COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sept. 29 the seven-day average for positive cases was 104.3. The number of people hospitalized in September was 120, which is the highest level since December 2020, when that number hit 252.
COVID hospitalizations peaked in November of last year, hitting a high of 282, but then dropped to 89 in January of this year.
There were 16 ICU visits in September, down from 19 in August. There were eight confirmed COVID-19 related deaths last month and six in August.
Statewide, there have been 711,095 positive COVID cases and 8,153 related deaths according to Minnesota Department of Health figures.
There have been 21,922 positive cases, 344 related deaths, 1,316 hospitalizations and 256 patients admitted to the ICU in St. Louis County since April 2020.
And as of Sept. 18, the biweekly COVID case rates among all schools in the county is 50.29. Northern schools are at 67.50.
On Monday, MPR Data Journalist Davd H. Montgomery, who monitors information from MDH, Tweeted: “Today’s #COVID19 data — really the tail end of last week, due to MDH’s reporting delays — is unsettling. Our positivity rate ticked up to 6.4%, the highest this wave to date (and in fact higher than we ever reached this spring, either). This measure had been flat until recently.”
He pointed out that “testing volume is still going up — it’s just that the last few days of data have seen cases grow even more quickly and cases continue to be pretty flat in the Twin Cities metro and that Minnesota’s overall case growth is concentrated in central and western Minnesota.”
He also Tweeted, “Here’s something striking. Northwestern Minnesota over the past week has averaged 98 new cases per day per 100,000 people. That’s as high as Hennepin and Ramsey counties got LAST FALL in the brutal second wave.”
---
According to the county press release, other options for COVID-19 tests include contacting your medical provider or pharmacy for an appointment, or look for other COVID-19 testing locations in the area, which can be found online at: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested. People also may order a free Vault saliva test-at-home kit at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
"We encourage people to have a plan for getting tested and to recognize that there isn't a quick solution to avoid quarantine." said Westbrook. "Order a test-at home kit now so that you have it on hand, or know where you can call or go for an appointment. If an unvaccinated person is a close contact of a confirmed case, it is recommended to wait a minimum of 3-5 days to get tested, and then expect another 24-48 hours for results to come back."
People also should be aware of the difference between test types available and in what instances they work best. Antigen tests, the rapid tests that many people are seeking for the quick result, are in short supply and are recommended for people who are already symptomatic. PCR tests - which include both nasal swab and saliva tests - are considered the gold standard for accuracy, and are recommended for anyone regardless if they have symptoms.
St. Louis County Public Health has information online about testing, when to get tested, and what to do while waiting for a test result, at stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19.
The state has announced that the saliva testing site at the DECC in Duluth will expand its days of operation. Beginning today, Monday, October 4, the testing site inside the DECC's Paulucci Hall will double in size, providing space to serve approximately 1,000 people per day. The DECC site will be open next week, Monday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning the week of October 11 and continuing indefinitely, the site will operate Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
