St. Louis County will be receiving $890,925 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to help plan for and mitigate wildfire risks within the county, a news release said.

The county’s proposal is one of 100 projects selected nationwide to receive a portion of the $197 million through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, which is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments