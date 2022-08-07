Voters will narrow the field for St. Louis County Commissioner District 6 on Tuesday from three candidates down to two for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Incumbent Keith Nelson will take on challengers Matt Matasich and John J. Moren for the four-year term.
Each candidate was emailed the same questions for this story and the following are their answers.
—
Keith Nelson
Bio: 64-year-old son of Kermit and Jean Nelson; Married for 44 years to my bride and best friend Lois; Three adult children, and four precious grandchildren, all living and working here in St. Louis County; Former steelworker and businessman for 43 years; Lifetime farmer and resident of Fayal Township.
Why are you running for office?
To continue the good work of and along with my fellow commissioners on the St. Louis County Board.
For the first time in the history of St. Louis County, northern
commissioners have a clear majority, and we are getting things done outside of Duluth.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
Taxes, Maintaining our infrastructure, and continuing to provide valuable services in our community.
Re: Taxes — Working to control property tax increases even while our state sits on record high surpluses, and continues to direct more unfounded mandates to county government and your property tax dollars.
Control unnecessary spending and foster more efficiency in the delivery of services.
Re: Maintaining our infrastructure — In 2022 alone, investing nearly 100 million dollars in road and bridge projects, expanding and modernizing our regional landfill, and updating three public works building, all outside of Duluth, and all done with project labor agreements, keeping our local craftsmen and women working here in our community.
Re: Service Delivery — My pledge to you is to continue to work on customer service in all areas of St. Louis County government, making county government work for you, not the other way around.
—
Matt Matasich
Bio: Age 62, retired, born, raised and lives on Virginia’s Nortside. Education; graduate Virginia Roosevelt High school, graduate Mesabi Community College, graduate University of St. Thomas (double major); Political offices; IRRRB Board member, Virginia City Council.
Why are you running for office?
First, I would like to challenge St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson to a debate. He has previously refused to debate, opting instead to hide behind his huge campaign fund. He sent a puppet to throw rocks at me previously, rather than debating.
This campaign is payback time, not only for me but for the late state Rep. Tom Rukavina, who was honorable and stuck to the issues. When Rukavina debated Nelson, all Nelson could do, it seemed, was throw insults. He came off like a third-rate actor.
I am a conservative Republican, unlike the incumbent Nelson, a supporter of more taxes.
I am retired and have time to lay a foundation for the change that I advocate.
I have advanced degrees in business administration and political science. I am a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. I also have an associate arts degree from Mesabi Community College. I graduated from Virginia Roosevelt High School. My parents were immigrants to this great nation; a good education for their children meant a great deal to them.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
My top issue is splitting St. Louis County. Taconite tax dollars are collected in lieu of local property tax dollars from the taconite industry. These taconite dollars bypass local governments, where the money was intended to benefit, and are collected by the state. Minnesota disperses taconite tax dollars in a district of fiscal disparities created by past politics and the many rotten deals that have ripped off the people of the Iron Range. Grand Rapids gets more Taconite tax dollars than Virginia, Eveleth, Mt. Iron, or Gilbert; this is unjust, Quad-Cities produce 70% of the taconite taxes, Grand Rapids none!
By creating a northern St. Louis County, the Mesabi Iron Range could be unified for the first time. We could then go to court to wipe the slate clean and sue for revenues stolen from us!
In prior generations, the Honorable Jack Fens and the Honorable Bill Ojala, two men with advanced degrees and opposing political views, came together on this issue. The Honorable Tom Rukavina and I had opposing views on many issues, but we were united and in full agreement on splitting St. Louis County. The time has come!
—
John J. Moren
Bio: My name is John J. Moren. I am 78 years old. I was in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1968. I worked for three mining companies. Jones and Laughlin Mining, Eveleth Taconite, and LTV Steel. Most of the time I was an auto mechanic and then maintenance tech. I am still working part-time as a St Louis County bus driver and over the road tractor trailer truck driver.
Why are you running for office?
A Hermantown businessman and people ask me to run, and I believe the good Lord uses people and circumstances, so I’m running for the office of county commissioner 6th District.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
Number one, high property taxes. Second, exorbitant spending by the county, and that’s why property taxes almost doubled. Number three. The lawlessness that’s going on in the county and nothing is being done about it.
No. 1. The home and business taxes have to be brought under control, along with the spending.
No. 2. Find out where the spending of our money is going by doing a county audit.
No. 3. By electing Chad Walsh to Sheriff, and educating our grand jury to what their responsibilities are, under our Constitution. (Amendment V)
