DULUTH — An Iron Range native is set to take over as St. Louis County Attorney when current County Attorney Mark Rubin retires on Sept. 30.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Board’s Committee of the Whole, voted to give preliminary approval to appoint Kim Maki as St. Louis County Attorney. Maki's appointment would be for the remainder of Rubin's term, which runs through the end of 2022.
The Board is expected to give final approval at its next meeting on Sept. 14.
According to a press release from the county, Maki has worked in the County Attorney's Office since 2011, following a decade of work in private practice. She has led the Civil Division since November 2012, providing legal advice and support to County commissioners and all County departments.
"Every day I am grateful for the opportunity to work for the County," Maki told commissioners. "I appreciate the guidance and opportunity I've received from Attorney Rubin over the years, and look forward to leading the talented staff in the County Attorney's Office and serving our citizens."
"Kim has been a trusted resource for me and for this Board for many years," said Kevin Gray, County Administrator. "That we have such a talented leader from within the office is a real testament to the depth of experience and skill within the County Attorney's Office."
---
Preliminary levy
In other business, St. Louis County Commissioners are expected to set a preliminary property tax levy for 2022 at $156.5 million at the next regular board meeting.
Board members gave unanimous initial approval in the amount of $156,496,531 during the Committee of the Whole meeting.
That total, according to a news release, factors in a 4.25% growth in the property tax base, meaning, according to county officials, that St. Louis County property owners could see an average increase of 1.69% on the county portion of their property tax bill.
Minnesota counties are required by law to set their maximum property tax levy — that portion of the budget collected through property taxes — by the end of September.
The levy amount can be reduced between now and a December vote on the final capital and operating budget on Dec. 14, but it cannot increase.
In December 2020, the seven-member board approved the final 2021 levy at $147.7 million, up 1.48 percent from the previous year.
"Considering we are still dealing with a pandemic and must remain prepared for the unexpected, I am proud of this Board and of staff for getting the levy amount to this level," said Commissioner Keith Nelson, who chairs the Board's Finance Committee, in the release. "These are extraordinarily challenging times; and this levy strikes a balance of supporting the services our citizens need, while keeping the tax impact as minimal as possible."
County officials say the proposed 2022 levy:
• Supports current staffing levels and corresponding salary and benefit commitments;
• Continues ongoing investments in public health and human services—addressing the need to support individuals’ behavioral health including county staffing for adult mental health case management, which is more imperative than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
• Makes critical investments in Public Works to ensure reliable fleet equipment and upgraded, sustainable facilities; and
• Reflects investments in planning, zoning, and economic development initiatives.
“When the property tax base grows, the total levy amount is divided among more people. That's why, even though the proposed levy is 5.94% higher than in 2021, the actual impact will be much lower. As an example, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay approximately $18 more in property taxes next year,” the press release reads.
A call to Commissioner Nelson for this story wasn’t returned by press time.
There will be two meetings to collect public input on the levy and budget. They will be on Monday, Nov. 22, at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, and the following Monday, Nov. 29, at the Government Services Center-Duluth.
Both meetings will start at 7 p.m. Citizens also may provide input at any County Board meeting, or by contacting commissioners directly. Contact information can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/countyboard.
