BIPOC and Board

The St. Louis County Board Tuesday unanimously approved the establishment of employee resource groups to serve as a collective voice and peer supports, and to help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within St. Louis County. Members of the BIPOC Leadership Team (the first such group created), are shown here with County Commissioners, and local artist Kayla Jackson (shown in the center), with their new banner—created by Jackson—which was unveiled during the board meeting.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY

DULUTH—A two-year process to help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within St. Louis County took a step forward Tuesday when the county board voted unanimously to approve the establishment of Employee Resource Groups.

Before the vote commissioners heard from James Gottschald, director of human resources and administration for St. Louis County, along with members and organizers of the first DEI Employee Resource Group that has been created—The BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Leadership Team.

