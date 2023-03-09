The St. Louis County Board Tuesday unanimously approved the establishment of employee resource groups to serve as a collective voice and peer supports, and to help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within St. Louis County. Members of the BIPOC Leadership Team (the first such group created), are shown here with County Commissioners, and local artist Kayla Jackson (shown in the center), with their new banner—created by Jackson—which was unveiled during the board meeting.
DULUTH—A two-year process to help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within St. Louis County took a step forward Tuesday when the county board voted unanimously to approve the establishment of Employee Resource Groups.
Before the vote commissioners heard from James Gottschald, director of human resources and administration for St. Louis County, along with members and organizers of the first DEI Employee Resource Group that has been created—The BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Leadership Team.
Gottschald told the board that county officials have been on the inclusion, equity, and diversity “journey” for two years, starting when the board adopted a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Center for Economic Inclusion (CEI) to assist a DEI leadership group in studying and evaluating the county’s needs in those areas.
He said a number of commissioners, department heads and staff participated on the team “including partners that identify as BIPOC.”
On Feb. 7 the board accepted the report and charged the DEI Leadership Group with prioritizing and strategizing around the recommendations.
“The very first action item is the one to support—bring forward—employee resource groups, which will be a great support system for our employees who identify with different types of groups, whether it’s BIPOC, GLBTQIA+, veterans, individuals with physical or intellectual differences and there’s also others including faith-based groups,” Gottschald said.
Of BIPOC, he added, “They’ve been very patient with our process. One of the things that they’ve undertaken is they have built their own charter, their own mission, their vision, their values, and we’re very excited today to have the board take this stop in our DEI journey and formerly recognize these employee resource groups,” Gottschald said.
According to information in the board packet, one of the short-term goals of the CEI “was to formalize and support employee resource groups as critical infrastructure for racial equality and inclusion efforts.”
It further reads, “employee resource groups, also known as affinity groups, are employer-recognized groups that can promote a company’s diversity and inclusion efforts and allow for networking, mentorships, and other opportunities for professional and personal development.”
The employee resource groups will be required to meet certain requirements in order for them to be recognized by the county, according to information in the packet.
“This includes, but will not be limited to, commitment to the county’s DEI vision, mission, and values, maintaining a minimum level of group participation, developing a charter for their resource group, and being an advocate for initiatives which lead to enhanced diversity, equity, and inclusion outcomes,” according to the resolution that was passed.
During the meeting, the BIPOC group unveiled their new banner, which includes a new logo designed by local artist Kayla Jackson and the following declaration:
“The Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Employee Resource Group provides a supportive and safe place for individuals who identify as BIPOC. The BIPOC leadership team’s goal is to collectively support leadership to promote a sense of belonging and to create an inclusive and positive work environment.”
Commissioners commented before the vote.
“Thanks for your passion because the passion is what drives this,” said 4th District Commissioner Paul McDonald. “I’m glad I could be a very, very small part of this but we will continue to move forward as Commissioner (Ashley) Grimm said but there is never an end to this. We just have to keep plugging away and working and step by step we’ll be where we want to be.”
Commissioner Mike Jugovich (7th District) said he’d like to see the banner in a variety of county buildings and a photo that was eventually taken (that accompanies this story) also placed in county buildings.
Commissioner Keith Nelson (6th District) echoed Jugovich’s sentiments.
“There are three courthouses in this county. Sometimes we forget that. It is important that we reach out and that we are truly all inclusive,” he said, adding that he wants to see the process maintain its momentum moving forward.
“I want to make sure that this doesn’t run out of energy. Because an observation from my vantage point is I’ve seen things run out of energy at some point,” Nelson said. “And so, it’s important that we as county commissioners, one, we support as much as we can so it does not run out of energy, and that our community—because we are all in this together—so that our community understands that this is this important to St. Louis County. To our entire community. As this process moves forward the affect, and effect, it will have on everyone in St. Louis County is what I’m looking forward to. That’s the piece of it. I know how important it is to the group. I want you all to understand how it important it is to everyone else too.”
